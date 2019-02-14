JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville State softball team will have to wait a little longer to play on its home field.
Before heading to Montgomery for a weekend tournament at Alabama State, McGinnis said that the Gamecocks' three-game home series against Southern Mississippi on Feb. 23-24 will be played at Oxford's Choccolocco Park instead of JSU's University Field. Choccolocco Park is the host of the Ohio Valley Conference postseason tournament.
The field is being rebuilt as a result of the tornado that hit campus March 19, 2018. In addition, the grass and dirt surface is being replace with artificial turf, which the Gamecocks' baseball stadium has.
Weather delayed the work.
"Of course, our girls are disappointed they won't open on our field, but we've talked about how we'll get to play on the field where the championship is held," McGinnis said. "That can be an advantage. We've talked to our girls about how it's about adjustments, and this is an adjustment we've got to make."
McGinnis added that she is grateful that JSU has the option of playing at a place like Choccolocco Park.
As for when the Gamecocks will return to their home field, McGinnis said she doesn't know. They're scheduled to play Samford at home Feb. 27, and she said she is hopeful that game will be played at University Field.