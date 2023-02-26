 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU softball: Holmes picks up third win in Western Kentucky Classic

Jaliyah Holmes

Jaliyah Holmes pitched in four games in the Western Kentucky Classic.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Jacksonville State won for the fourth time in five games Sunday in the Western Kentucky Classic, beating Central Michigan 4-2.

Jaliyah Holmes twirled a five-hit complete game while striking out nine and walking none. The two runs she allowed came in the first inning when strike three on the batter who would've been the third out got away from the catcher, prolonging the inning and eventually allowing Central Michigan to score twice.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.