JSU softball: Holmes picks up third win in Western Kentucky Classic

Jacksonville State won for the fourth time in five games Sunday in the Western Kentucky Classic, beating Central Michigan 4-2.
Jaliyah Holmes twirled a five-hit complete game while striking out nine and walking none. The two runs she allowed came in the first inning when strike three on the batter who would've been the third out got away from the catcher, prolonging the inning and eventually allowing Central Michigan to score twice.
Holmes had a weekend to remember. She pitched in four games and picked up three wins and a save. She worked 13⅔ innings, allowing 11 hits and five runs while striking out 15.
Lindsey Richardson provided some pop at the plate by going 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two walks. She is hitting .389 this season.
Ashley Phillips, an Alexandria product, went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Springville High grad Makalyn Kyser got her first start Sunday for Jacksonville State's softball team in a 4-2 win over Central Michigan. Kyser didn't allow a passed ball or a runner to steal. At the plate, Kyser was 2-for-2 with a pair of singles and a walk. Until then, she was 0-for-3 at JSU.
The Gamecocks improved to 10-4 after going 4-1 in the Classic, beating Central Michigan 7-5 and Illinois State 6-3 on Friday, falling to Illinois State 10-0 on Saturday morning, beating Western Kentucky 4-3 on Saturday afternoon and beating Central Michigan 4-2 on Sunday morning.
—Lauren Hunt went 5-for-11 in the Western Kentucky Classic with four walks and two RBIs. Her batting average is up to .302.
—Sidney Wagnon was 3-for-14 with four runs and a solo homer at WKU. That was her first homer of the season.
—Holly Stewart went 3-for-10 with four RBIs in the Classic.
—Emma Jones started all five games and went 3-for-13 with five RBIs, five runs and four walks.
—JSU (10-4) will travel to the Tennessee Classic, facing Belmont and Tennessee on Friday and Appalachian State on Saturday morning before participating in bracket play Saturday and Sunday.
