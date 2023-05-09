JSU softball: Holmes leads five Gamecocks who earned ASUN honors

Jacksonville State softball pitcher Jaliyah Holmes won the ASUN Freshman of the Year award, which was announced Wednesday.
Heading into this week's ASUN tournament at Stetson University in DeLand, Fla., Holmes is 16-6 with a 2.33 ERA. She has two saves and four shutouts, including a perfect game.
Last year, JSU's Kat Carter was named freshman of the year.
First baseman Lindsey Richardson landed on the 13-member All-ASUN first team. She started all 50 games and leads the team in batting average (.385), home runs (eight) and RBIs (44). Former JSU player Megan Fortner, who transferred to fellow ASUN school Liberty and was replaced at first base by Richardson, made the third team.
Shortstop Emma Jones made the second team after hitting .303 with a school-record 34 stolen bases.
Center fielder Lauren Hunt (.338 batting average, 10 stolen bases) and Holmes made the third team.
Holmes and outfielder Morgan Nowakowski made the all-freshman team.
The Gamecocks (30-20, 15-9 ASUN) enter the tournament as the No. 3 seed, earning a bye through Tuesday's first round. They'll play seventh-seeded Austin Peay (28-22, 12-12) on Wednesday at 2 p.m. The Govs advanced by beating sixth-seeded Stetson, the tournament host, 2-1 in eight innings in a single-elimination first-round game.
