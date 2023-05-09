 Skip to main content
JSU softball: Holmes leads five Gamecocks who earned ASUN honors

jsu v georgia state softball 017 tw.jpg

Jacksonville State's Jaliyah Holmes pitches against Georgia State on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Jacksonville State softball pitcher Jaliyah Holmes won the ASUN Freshman of the Year award, which was announced Wednesday.

Heading into this week's ASUN tournament at Stetson University in DeLand, Fla., Holmes is 16-6 with a 2.33 ERA. She has two saves and four shutouts, including a perfect game.

