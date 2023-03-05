JSU softball: Holmes, Eslinger shine, but Gamecocks go 0-4 in Knoxville

The Jacksonville State softball team's batting averages took a hit this weekend, and so did the team's won-loss record.
JSU managed one run and 12 hits in four games at the Tennessee Classic in Knoxville. The Gamecocks lost all four, falling to Belmont 1-0, Appalachian State 5-1, and the sixth-ranked Vols 9-0 and 2-0.
It wasn't all bad for the Gamecocks (10-8) by any means. A pair of freshman pitchers took advantage of their chance to shine.
Jaliyah Holmes (4-3) is making a bid to be the staff ace when JSU enters ASUN Conference play. In the loss to Belmont, she pitched all seven innings and allowed only two hits while striking out 10. In the 2-0 loss to UT, she worked six innings, allowed two hits and struck out four.
She has worked 39⅔ innings this season and has a 2.47 ERA.
In addition, fellow freshman pitcher Jordan Eslinger pitched a combined 4⅔ innings across two relief appearances and allowed only one hit and no earned runs.
Sophomore Kat Carter (4-2) got the loss against Belmont and in the first meeting with UT, which is now 15-1.
—Freshman infielder Ashley Phillips, an Alexandria grad, went 3-for-10 with a double, walk and a stolen base. She scored JSU's lone run of the weekend. In the sixth inning against Appalachian State, she reached on a one-out single and eventually came home on a two-out single by Hannah Buffington.
—Buffington was 2-for-7 with a double and the RBI.
—Lindsey Richardson was 2-for-10 and was hit by a pitch, while Lauren Hunt was 2-for-10 with a stolen base.
—Emma Jones was 1-for-11 with a walk and a stolen base, and Branly Bonds was 1-for-9 with a walk.
—The Gamecocks are off until this weekend when they host Western Michigan and Samford in the JSU Gamecock Invitational. They'll face Western Michigan on Friday at 5 p.m., Samford on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., Western Michigan on Saturday at 5 p.m. and Samford on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. Admission is free as Martin's Family Clothing has bought out all the tickets for the season so fans don't have to pay if they wish to attend a JSU softball home game.
