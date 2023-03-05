 Skip to main content
JSU softball: Holmes, Eslinger shine, but Gamecocks go 0-4 in Knoxville

JSU -softball bcBC__4321.jpg

Jacksonville State players get ready to take the field at the top of the third inning.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

The Jacksonville State softball team's batting averages took a hit this weekend, and so did the team's won-loss record.

JSU managed one run and 12 hits in four games at the Tennessee Classic in Knoxville. The Gamecocks lost all four, falling to Belmont 1-0, Appalachian State 5-1, and the sixth-ranked Vols 9-0 and 2-0.

