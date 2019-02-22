OXFORD — For the third time this year, Jacksonville State softball is rained out.
JSU and Southern Mississippi were scheduled to play a doubleheader Saturday and a single game Sunday, but weather has forced an adjustment.
The two teams won't play Saturday. Instead, they'll play a doubleheader Sunday at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.
According to a news release from JSU, heavy rains have saturated the field, and with more rain expected before Saturday, the two schools agreed to a postponement.
JSU's game Feb. 15 against Alabama A&M in Montgomery was rained out, and so was the Gamecocks' game at Georgia Tech this past Wednesday.
Four to know
—After Sunday's doubleheader, JSU is scheduled to host Samford on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Choccolocco Park. Then on March 5, the Gamecocks will play a makeup game at Georgia Tech at 4 p.m. Central time.
—Jacksonville State is 6-3 through nine games and leads the Ohio Valley Conference with 15 home runs. The Gamecocks' 67 runs also are tops in the league.
—Senior pitcher Faith Sims is first in ERA at 0.52. She is 4-0, and her 29 strikeouts are third.
—Anna Chisolm's 12 runs lead the OVC, while Taylor Beshears is tied for first with four home runs.