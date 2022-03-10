JSU softball: Gamecocks win twice, and Karsen Mosley explains why she was a terror at the plate

JACKSONVILLE — Can it be a good thing to sit for a few days because of concussion protocol?
Maybe it was for Jacksonville State's Karsen Mosley, who got hurt in Sunday's softball win over Furman and wasn't cleared until Thursday morning, which was hours before the Gamecocks were set to play in their own invitational.
A rejuvenated Mosley unloaded Thursday and went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a pair of stolen bases as JSU beat Samford 4-1 and Austin Peay 7-2. The Jacksonville State Invitational will continue today as the Gamecocks will face the same two teams again.
"This is going to sound bad, but I think that me getting hurt was good for me because I needed that mental break," Mosley said. "Holly (Stewart) has my back if I'm not playing my best, but I got away from playing my game and needed a mental break. I just needed to step back and realize that if I'm playing my game I'm good."
She added, "I need to trust my swing and trust what I've worked so hard on. I can't get in the box and panic like I was doing."
There didn't appear to be any panic when Mosley batted Thursday, as head coach Jana McGinnis said she looked as good as she's looked all year.
"It was Karsen," McGinnis said. "She was in attack mode and very confident, and that was good to see."
Mosley, a senior, was a .330 career hitter entering the season but her 2022 average had dipped to .194. Even before she got hurt, she was showing improvement. She has 10 hits in her last nine games, and her season batting average is up to .296.
Still, there's a difference before the injury and after. It happened in the last inning against Furman when she and shortstop Camryn McLemore were pulled up in the infield to guard against a left-handed slap hitter. A ball was hit between them, and both went for it and collided heads. McLemore got the worst of it, and she's still out for concussion protocol, although McGinnis said there's a chance she'll be cleared today.
Mosley said she was held out because of an abundance of caution because she has had two previous concussions. She said that if this time had been one, it would've been her third.
"We just wanted to be careful," Mosley said.
Even though Mosley had been released, McGinnis didn't start her in the first game. Instead, she replaced Holly Stewart at third base in the fifth inning and stayed there for the rest of the day.
"She told us yesterday and said, 'I think I could go if they would release me.' Today, she came up here and took some ground balls and some swings," McGinnis said. "I kind of looked in her eyes and watched how she was responding. We put a lot of trust in our trainer and Karsen, and she did a good job."
What to know
—Alexandria High School grad Timberlyn Shurbutt is a fifth-year senior at Samford, and she played third base and batted fourth in both of Samford's games, including the loss to Jacksonville State and a 4-2 win over Austin Peay. She was 2-for-4 with an RBI against Austin Peay and 0-for-3 against JSU.
—First baseman Megan Fortner went 2-for-8 with her second homer of the year. She has a 10-game hitting streak and is hitting .464 in that stretch.
—Kat Carter (6-4) pitched all seven innings against Samford, while fellow freshman Sarah Currie (4-1) pitched a complete game against Austin Peay. Carter walked two, and Currie didn't allow one. JSU has issued the third fewest walks among the 12 ASUN teams. Last year in the Ohio Valley Conference, the Gamecocks walked more than any other team in the league.
—Hannah Buffington was 2-for-4 with two walks and a home run. Abbi Perkins was 1-for-1 with three walks, a sacrifice hit and a sacrifice fly. Her 14 walks lead the team.
Who said
—Mosley on the day: "I felt calm in the box. When I get out of my swing, I get anxious and start swinging at everything. I just really focused on being on time and seeing a bunch of pitches. That's something I don't do a lot. I wanted to change it up and see a lot of pitches."
—McGinnis on her two pitchers: "I was proud of our pitching staff. It was a little bit better than theirs. I was especially proud of Sarah. She continues to grow and get better and better. Her demeanor, her presence on the mound … I think that's huge. Both freshmen are learning that, and I think that's bleeding into our defenders. They have a lot of confidence when those two are on the mound."
Next up
—Today's schedule at the Jacksonville State Invitational includes Austin Peay (12-9) vs. Samford (11-10) at noon, JSU (12-8) vs. Austin Peay at 2:30 p.m. and JSU vs. Samford at 5 p.m.