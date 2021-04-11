JSU softball: Gamecocks' win streak snapped in doubleheader loss at Austin Peay

Jacksonville State, the Ohio Valley Conference's second-hottest team, ran into the hottest team Sunday in Clarksville, Tenn.
JSU, which had won seven straight, fell 6-5 and 4-2 to Austin Peay. The Govs have won 10 in a row.
JSU (12-18, 10-9 OVC) tumbled to seventh place in the league standings, while Austin Peay (20-8, 15-6) is in third place.
The two teams will play again Monday at 1 p.m.
Four to know
--JSU led 4-0 in the first game on a three-run homer by Alexus Jimmerson and an RBI single by Jada Terry. Austin Peay managed four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, and after Megan Fortner gave JSU a 5-4 lead with a solo homer in the top of the fifth, Peay rallied with two runs in the bottom half of the inning.
--In the top of the seventh, JSU loaded the bases with two outs when Alex Howard walked. Lindsey Richardson followed and worked the count full, before flying out to left field.
--JSU players with multiple hits included Terry (3-for-7, one double), Jimmerson (2-for-7, two homers), Chaney Phillips (3-for-6, two doubles) and Keeli Bobbitt (2-for-4). In addition to Jimmerson's three-run blast in the first game, she had a solo homer in the final inning of the second game.
--Reagan Watkins pitched six innings in the first game and struck out five. Nicole Rodriguez started the first game and pitched four innings, allowing four runs and striking out five. Jimmerson pitched the final two innings and didn't allow a run.