JSU softball: Gamecocks win opener in 11 innings, fall in nightcap

Jacksonville State split a pair of softball games with Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday in the Golden Eagle Invitational in Hattiesburg, Miss., winning 3-2 in 11 innings and falling 5-2 in the nightcap.
In the opener, JSU tied it in the bottom of the seventh when Hannah Buffington singled with two outs to score Karsen Mosley. Then in the 11th, Brantly Bonds singled to score Abbi Perkins to win it.
Kat Carter pitched all 11 innings and gave up four hits while striking out seven. Sarah Currie pitched a complete game in the second contest, allowing 11 hits and three earned runs while striking out four.
JSU (6-3) had won five straight before falling to ULM.
Six to know
—Perkins didn't get a hit in 10 plate appearances out of the leadoff spot, but she did draw five walks on the day.
—Bonds was 3-for-9 with a walk and an RBI.
—Addie Robinson went 3-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs. She walked as a pinch-hitter with the bases loaded to drive in a run in the opener and got her three hits in the second game.
—Buffington was 4-for-8 with two RBIs.
—Sidney Wagnon, Keeli Bobbitt, Cam McLemore and Mosley each had two hits.
—JSU will play again Wednesday at home against Auburn at 5 p.m.