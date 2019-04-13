Jacksonville State swept a doubleheader against Tennessee State on Saturday, shutting out the Tigers in the opener 8-0 before holding on to win the nightcap 4-2.
Faith Sims earned her 17th win of the season in the opener, allowing two hits, three walks and no runs while striking out eight. She picked up the save in Game 2.
Four to know
—The Gamecocks gave Sims plenty of run support in the opener, pounding out 10 hits over five innings. Alexus Jimmerson and Taylor Beshears led JSU’s offensive attack as both finished with two hits in three at-bats.
—Karsen Mosley got the Gamecocks on the board in the nightcap, driving in Sidney Wagnon and Hannah Brown with a two-run triple in the third inning. Anna Hood’s two-run home run in the seventh gave JSU a 4-0 lead.
—Nicole Rodriguez started the second game of the day and worked 5 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and no runs to pick up the win. The Gamecocks ended up needing Hood’s two-run shot, as Sims allowed two Tennessee State runs to cross the plate in the bottom half of the inning.
—JSU (28-12, 12-4) returns to action Friday when the Gamecocks host a doubleheader against Murray State at University Field. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.