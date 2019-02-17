Jacksonville State closed out Alabama State's Black and Gold softball invitational Sunday morning with a 7-2 win over Fort Wayne (Ind.). All-Ohio Valley Conference performer Taylor Beshears led the way by going 2-for-4 with a double, a homer and four RBIs.
The Gamecocks won three of four games in the invitational and are now 6-3. They'll play at Georgia Tech on Wednesday at 4 p.m., followed by four games at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. JSU will host Southern Mississippi in a doubleheader Friday at 1 p.m., then a single game Sunday at 1 p.m. Samford will visit two days later at 4 p.m.
JSU coach Jana McGinnis said the program is waiting for renovations to be completed on University Field. On Thursday, she confirmed the USM series would be moved to Oxford, and on Sunday, JSU announced that the Samford game would shift to Choccolocco Park, too.
Four to know
--Senior pitcher Faith Sims worked all seven innings Sunday while allowing 10 hits and the first two walks she has given up this season. She struck out four and improved her record to 4-0. She has pitched 27 innings this season and has an ERA of 0.52.
--Hayley Sims was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Jada Terry and Anna Chisolm each went 2-for-4. Terry drove in a run and had a triple.
--Karsen Mosley and Hull each had a single and a run.
--Beshears now has four home runs, which leads the team. Lex Hill, Chisolm and Kirsten Titus each have three. Beshears also is tops in RBIs with 13. Chisolm leads with 12 runs, and Sidney Wagnon had a team-high four doubles. Hayley Sims is tops with eight walks.