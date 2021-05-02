JSU softball: Gamecocks sweep two with another Rodriguez shutout, another last-inning win

Megan Fortner delivered a two-run double in the eighth inning help clinch Jacksonville State's doubleheader sweep at Tennessee State on Sunday.
JSU won the opener 5-0 as Nicole Rodriguez pitched a two-hit shutout, which is her fifth of the season. That ranks second in the Ohio Valley Conference.
In a 5-3 victory in the second game, Tennessee State tied it with a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh, but JSU got two runs when Fortner slugged a two-out double to left field to score Jada Terry and pinch-runner Hannah Brown.
This is the ninth time this year the Gamecocks have won by scoring on their last at-bat.
JSU (21-21, 19-11 OVC) is back to .500 for the first time since the Gamecocks were 0-0 at the start of the season.
They're fourth in the OVC standings with four games to go, just behind Austin Peay (20-11) and ahead of UT Martin (14-12). Only the top four make the league tournament.
Six to know
—Rodriguez (7-7) struck out 10 in her shutout. She allowed three walks and two hits, both of which were singles. JSU led only 1-0 until getting two runs in the sixth and two in the seventh.
—Tied 3-3 going into the eighth inning of the second game, Shelby Newsome led off with a double. Terry walked, and Jimmerson hit into a fielder's choice with Tennessee State getting Newsome out at third base. After Karsen Mosley struck out, Fortner drilled her double to put JSU ahead for good.
—Reagan Watkins (6-5) pitched all eight innings in the second game and struck out seven. She allowed three hits and no walks. Tennessee State got three runs against her, but only one was earned.
—Terry finished the day 4-for-7 with a double, a homer and four RBIs. She is now hitting .363.
—Savannah Sudduth went 3-for-6 with a double, three runs and a pair of stolen bases.
—Alex Howard had a pinch-hit single to score a run in the first game. In her last 19 pinch-hitting appearances, she is 5-for-16 with a double, two homers, 10 RBIs, two walks and a sacrifice fly.