JSU softball: Gamecocks sweep two to improve to 8-3

JSU softball teaser
Mark Edwards/The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State swept a pair of softball games Friday in the Western Kentucky University Classic, beating Central Michigan 7-5 and Illinois State 6-3.

Kat Carter (4-0) got the win in the first game as she went 6 2/3 innings, striking out three. Jaliyah Holmes entered in relief and got the last out to close out the victory.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.