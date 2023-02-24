JSU softball: Gamecocks sweep two to improve to 8-3

Jacksonville State swept a pair of softball games Friday in the Western Kentucky University Classic, beating Central Michigan 7-5 and Illinois State 6-3.
Kat Carter (4-0) got the win in the first game as she went 6 2/3 innings, striking out three. Jaliyah Holmes entered in relief and got the last out to close out the victory.
Holmes (2-1) also started the Illinois State game and pitched the first five innings, striking out six. Sarah Currie worked the final two innings to close out the win, not allowing a run.
Emma Jones was 1-for-5 for the day and made her only hit count -- she tripled home three runs in the fourth inning against Illinois State. In the two games combined, she drove in five runs and walked three times.
Lauren Hunt continued to shine by going 1-for-2 in the first game and 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in the second.
JSU is now 8-3. At this point last year, the Gamecocks were 6-5.
—Holly Stewart was 1-for-3 against Central Michigan with a pair of RBIs. She was 2-for-4 in the second contest and drove in two more runs. Her four RBIs for the day matched the number she had in the first nine games.
—Hannah Buffington was 2-for-7 with a double and a walk for the day.
—Sidney Wagnon had a single in the first game, which drove home two runs to jump start the Gamecocks' seven-run fourth inning. She also threw out a runner at home from left field.
—Linley Tubbs pinch-hit in each of the two games, bringing home a run with a single in the first contest and drawing a walk and scoring in the second.
—The Gamecocks will play three more games in the WKU Classic this weekend. They'll play Illinois State on Saturday at 10 a.m., Western Kentucky on Saturday at 3 p.m., and Central Michigan on Sunday at 10 a.m.
