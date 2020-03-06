JSU softball: Gamecocks strand 12 runners in 2-1 loss to Southern Mississippi

Jacksonville State had nine hits, four walks and two batters reach after getting hit by a pitch, but the Gamecocks' softball team could muster only one run in a 2-1 loss at Southern Mississippi.
JSU (10-8) and the Golden Eagles (13-6) will play two games in a doubleheader Saturday at 11 a.m.
In the series opener, the Gamecocks left two runners on base in five different innings. In the remaining two, they left one runner on base in both.
Four to know
—JSU scored its lone run in the fourth inning when Savannah Sudduth singled with the bases loaded to score Jada Terry. Sudduth went 2-for-3 and stretched her hit streak to 16 games. She also walked once.
—Megan Fortner was 2-for-4 with a double, while Keeli Bobbitt was 3-for-3, giving her a team-leading .435 batting average.
—Lexi Androlevich (3-2) started and worked 3⅔ innings in the circle. She didn't allow a run until she gave up two in the bottom of the fourth inning. Reagan Watkins pitched the final 2⅓ innings, striking out two and allowing one hit and one walk.
—Terry walked twice, while Ryann Luna and Sidney Wagnon each had a single. Karsen Mosley walked and stole a base.