JSU softball: Gamecocks still struggling to score as they fall at home

With Friday's 7-3 loss to Southern Mississippi, Jacksonville State's softball team is still having trouble scoring runs.
The Gamecocks dropped to 0-6 and have scored 12 runs in the last five games.
They'll play Southern Mississippi again in a Saturday doubleheader at home at 1 p.m.
Four to know
—Jada Terry went 1-for-2 with a solo home run. She also walked. She has two of JSU's four home runs this season and leads the team with six RBIs. She's batting .353 this season.
—Shelby Newsome was 2-for-4 with a run and improved her batting average to .312.
—Chaney Phillips was 1-for-2. Lauren Hunt scored a run.
—Lexie Androlevich (0-2) started and gave up four runs while getting one out. Reagan Watkins worked the final 6 2/3 innings and gave up three runs while striking out nine.