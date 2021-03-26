JSU softball: Gamecocks stay on the skids with a doubleheader loss to SIUE

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's historic softball struggles continued Friday, leaving a frustrated coaching staff and a team feeling pressure to produce.
The Gamecocks dropped a doubleheader to visiting Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 6-4 and 4-2, and the latest losses dropped Jacksonville State to 5-16 overall and 4-7 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
This is the third time this year the Gamecocks have lost both ends of a doubleheader to an OVC team. Since their first OVC softball season in 2004, they've never lost three regular-season doubleheaders to a league opponent in one year.
"It's just frustrating because we can play so much better than we are," JSU third baseman Karsen Mosley said.
The first loss was especially difficult, as JSU led 4-2 after five innings only to watch SIUE score twice in the top of the sixth and two more in the top of the seventh. In the bottom of the seventh, JSU loaded the bases with two outs, but couldn't produce a run.
That's the ninth time this year the Gamecocks have lost on the opponent's last at-bat.
In the second game, JSU was tied 2-2 going into the bottom of the fourth inning. JSU's Megan Fortner opened with a single, but after that SIUE reliever Emily Ingles set down the next 12 batters in a row to close out the game. SIUE went ahead for good with two runs in the top of the fifth.
The slump has been surprising from a tradition-rich program that typically dominates the OVC. Since 2005, 11 of head coach Jana McGinnis' teams have won the OVC regular season, the OVC tournament or both.
Under McGinnis, JSU has losing seasons about as often as Nick Saban goes 7-6 — it happens, but you have to dig through the record book to find out when. The Gamecocks last had a losing season in 2001 when they went 24-27. They also went 16-22 in McGinnis' first season in 1994 when she admittedly didn't know all the rules of the game.
"I think that when something happens, we quit expecting to win," McGinnis said. "I just keep telling them, 'You've got to fight. You've got to fight. You've got to fight through this.' It's tough, but I really believe our girls are working hard.
"But, we need them to fight harder. I'm afraid some of them are getting accustomed to losing. That's the biggest fear as a coach. You start expecting you're going to lose, and that's never been in our program."
McGinnis said she has tried any strategy or approach that might work. She has rolled through different lineups, as 15 different players have made at least five starts.
"I'm doing everything I can to stay on them, to challenge them. I'm trying to instill pride in them," McGinnis said. "I'm trying to draw more pride out of them, more fight. And, it comes down to we just need some players to do the same.
"We've got a few players who are fighting, and we need everybody fighting. When you're trying to dig yourself out of a big hole, it's going to take everybody."
What to know
—Reagan Watkins started the opener and worked six innings, allowing four runs. Hannah Brown pitched the seventh and gave up two runs, one of which was earned. Alexus Jimmerson pitched 4 1/3 innings to start the second game while Nicole Rodriguez went the final 2 2/3 innings.
—Mosley, Jimmerson and Savannah Sudduth were the hitting stars for JSU. Mosley went 3-for-6 with three RBIs. She also got hit by a pitch. Jimmerson was 3-for-7 with an RBI. Sudduth was 3-for-5 with a walk.
—Jada Terry was 2-for-6 with an RBI, and in the first game, she hit a drive to the fence that was caught. Chaney Phillips had an RBI triple, and Lauren Hunt and Fortner each had a single.
Who said
—Mosley on what the team needs to do to rebound: "We have to fight. That's what Coach McGinnis keeps telling us. We have to fight and we have to compete, and we're not doing that. We have to do that in order to win these ballgames."
—Mosley on how JSU will approach Friday's single game against SIUE: "I think everybody's going to come out guns blazing tomorrow. We have a point to prove to this team that they're not going to sweep us 3-0."
—McGinnis on her expectations for the players: "We're not asking them to be great. We just want them to play their game, and they're not doing that right now. They're putting too much pressure on themselves, and it's not helping us. We're losing games doing that."
—McGinnis on playing softball at this level: "In college, it's about producing, and we have not produced."
Next up
—JSU and SIUE will play the final contest of their three-game series Friday at 1 p.m. at University Field.