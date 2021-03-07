JSU softball: Gamecocks splits two at Belmont, move to 2-1 in the OVC

After suffering a heartbreaking 4-3 loss in the opener, Jacksonville State bounced back with a 5-2 win to close a doubleheader at Belmont on Sunday.
The win gave JSU two wins in the three-game weekend series, putting the Gamecocks at 2-1 after the first Ohio Valley Conference set of the season.
Third baseman Karsen Mosley went 1-for-3 in the opener and then 2-for-3 with an RBI in the nightcap.
Nicole Rodriguez (1-1) pitched a complete game in the first game and sailed along until Belmont scored three times in the bottom of the seventh to win it. JSU was up 3-1 until then.
Abi Ledbetter slugged a two-run double to bring home the tying and winning runs for Belmont. This is the fifth time this season JSU has lost in the opponent's last at-bat.
In the second game, Alexus Jimmerson (1-2) pitched four innings to get the win, while Reagan Watkins closed it out with three scoreless innings of relief.
Four to know
—In the two games, Megan Fortner was 2-for-7 with a walk and an RBI. Jada Terry went 2-for-6 with a solo home run.
—Jimmerson was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Shelby Newsome was 1-for-5 with a walk, an RBI and two runs.
—Savannah Sudduth, Watkins, Sidney Wagnon, Lauren Hunt and Caroline Lively each had a single.
—JSU (3-8) will play at home for the next five games. The Gamecocks will host Ball State on Tuesday at 5 p.m., UT Martin for a single game Friday at 4 p.m., UT Martin for a doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m., and Alabama State for a single game March 16 at 5 p.m.