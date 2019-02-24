OXFORD — With nine freshmen and a sophomore transfer taking up 10 of the 23 spots on Jacksonville State's softball team, Jana McGinnis knew there would be days like this.
In a Sunday afternoon doubleheader at Choccolocco Park on a rare sunny day, Jacksonville State beat Southern Mississippi 5-4 before losing 10-4.
At times the young players shined, and at times they struggled.
"It's still early, and I'm going to be patient, especially our newcomers, our freshmen, because at times they're letting the game get a little too fast," said McGinnis, in her 26th season as head coach. "They're rushing themselves. But our freshmen are going to be good, and they're going to be good defensive players there for us in the end. I'm patient in situations like that."
In the second game, JSU committed four errors, allowed four unearned runs to score and had two misplayed fly balls in the outfield.
But, three newcomers did good things at the plate. Freshman shortstop Sidney Wagnon had three hits and scored three runs. The speedy Wagnon also managed a double on a bunt. With USM's third baseman charging in, Wagnon pushed the ball over her head. With the ball rolling and rolling, Wagnon sprinted to second base.
Freshman third baseman Karsen Moseley went 3-for-4 in the second game with a home run, a double and three RBIs. Freshman outfielder Kaley Warren got her first hit when she smacked a single to drive home a run. McGinnis expressed surprise that Warren hadn't had a hit until then because "she's had good at-bats."
Jacksonville State (7-4) is only 11 games into its schedule, and by the end of the season, the Gamecocks will play nearly 60.
"We're still in the beginning of our season, so we have a lot to learn," senior Taylor Beshears said. "We have to grow a lot more."
As for the older players, three dependable all-OVC performers helped lead JSU to the win in the opener. Senior pitcher Faith Sims (5-0) worked a complete game, and senior second baseman Anna Chisolm went 2-for-2 with two walks and slugged a home run in the sixth inning.
In the bottom of the seventh, with JSU down 4-3 and facing two outs with nobody on, Wagnon singled. Freshman pinch-hitter Anna Hood got hit by a pitch, and Beshears rocketed the first pitch she saw to the fence in right-center field.
Wagnon scored easily, and sophomore Hannahstaysia Weaver (pinch-running for Hood) steamed around the bases and her headfirst slide into home plate was just ahead of the throw.
What to know
—Alexus Jimmerson was off to a slow start, with one hit in the first nine games. She went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the opener.
—Senior catcher Lex Hull went 3-for-8, threw out a runner at second base, didn't allow a ball to get past her, and didn't give up a stolen base.
—In the second game, Kirsten Titus worked 4⅓ innings while giving up three earned runs. Nicole Rodriguez got two outs in the fifth inning, and Jimmerson pitched the final two.
Who said
—McGinnis on getting to play Sunday after having three games rained out this season: "It's good, because we need it. This time of year, you don't want to have off-weeks. We hadn't played this week because we thought we were going to get to play Saturday or Sunday. So, you don't want to lose games right now. Everybody is eager to play because you want to get the reps in."
—Hull on her lack of surprise that it was Beshears who had the game-winning hit in the opener: "We're always confident in Taylor. Taylor is has been a clutch hitter for us. There's no doubt in my mind that any of our girls can get it done. It's just that Taylor … the girl's got it. I'm super proud of Taylor. She's really stepped up for our team this year. She's clutch. She's awesome. She's a great player. She's a great person, too."
Next up
—JSU will face Samford at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Wednesday at 4 p.m.