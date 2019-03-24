Lex Hull, Faith Sims and Alexus Jimmerson combined to lift Jacksonville State to a 9-2 win over host Eastern Kentucky in Game 1 of a Sunday afternoon doubleheader.
EKU roared back to win 10-5 in Game 2 after scoring seven runs in the third inning.
Hull went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs in the opener. Also, Hull -- the team's catcher -- threw out a runner trying to steal.
Sims pitched a three-hitter, and Jimmerson went 2-for-4 with four RBIs.
Four to know
--On its first Ohio Valley Conference weekend of the season, Jacksonville State won three of four games. JSU (19-7, 3-1 OVC) has only six league road games left with doubleheaders at Belmont, Tennessee State and Tennessee Tech. EKU is 16-11, 3-1. Murray State is 2-0 in the league, while Southeaast Missouri, UT Martin, EKU and JSU are 3-1.
--Anna Chisolm went 4-for-8 with a double and two solo home runs, with both coming in the second game. That gives her 11 homers for the season.
--Taylor Beshears and Hannahstaysia Weaver both went 3-for-8.
--Hayley Sims went 2-for-3 with a homer in Game 1 and two RBIs. She also hit a homer Friday at Morehead State, which was her first of the season.