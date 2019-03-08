Taylor Beshears belted a homer in the top of the eighth inning to help Jacksonville State to a 4-1 win over Northern Colorado on Friday. The win came in the first of four games JSU is playing over two days at the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic in Lubbock, Texas.
Faith Sims improved to 7-0 as she pitched all eight innings, allowing four hits and one unearned run. She struck out four.
JSU also faced Gardner Webb and lost 3-2.
Four to know
—Beshear's homer in the eighth was her fifth of the year and was a solo shot to break a 1-1 tie. In the two games combined, she went 4-for-7. Savannah Sudduth and Alexus Jimmerson each went 3-for-4, while Hannahstaysia Weaver was 3-for-6.
—In the opener, Bailey Smart followed up Beshear's home run with a single to drive home Anna Chisolm, and Hayley Sims' sacrifice fly drove home Sudduth.
—Sudduth had all three of her hits in the second game, along with a run, a double and a stolen base. In the fourth inning, she scored on Chisolm's sacrifice fly, and Jimmerson's double drove home Beshears. Kirsten Titus (three innings, one earned run, one unearned run) and Nicole Rodriguez (four innings, one unearned run) pitched for JSU.
—On Saturday, JSU (10-5) will play Northern Colorado again at 11 a.m. and Texas Tech at 4 p.m.