JSU softball: Gamecocks split pair at Morehead State as Rodriguez pitches another shutout

Jacksonville State split a doubleheader at Morehead State on Monday afternoon, winning the first game 1-0 and falling 3-0 in the second.
Nicole Rodriguez (6-6) fired a two-hit shutout in the opener. It marked her fourth shutout of the season.
JSU scored a run in the top of the seventh to win it.
The Gamecocks (19-21, 17-11 Ohio Valley Conference) held fourth place in the league standings, just ahead of Murray State (19-25, 16-12), which took two of three at Eastern Illinois.
Four to know
—JSU got its lone run in the first game when Megan Fortner led off the top of the seventh with a walk. Pinch-runner moved to second on Sidney Wagnon's double. After Lindsey Richardson struck out, Addie Robinson walked. Keeli Bobbitt reached on a fielder's choice to score Largen.
—The win in the opener was the ninth time this year that the Gamecocks have won by scoring on their last at-bat.
—Wagnon had three hits in the first game, and they accounted for all of JSU's hits in the game. She started both games of the doubleheader at second base. As a freshman in 2019, she started at shortstop before finishing the season in center field. As a sophomore, she went back to shortstop. Now, she's getting a chance at second base.
—JSU will play at Tennessee State next weekend in a three-game series. They'll play a doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m. and a single game Sunday at 1 p.m.