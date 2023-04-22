 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU softball: Gamecocks split doubleheader at Eastern Kentucky

JSU softball teaser
Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State freshman Jaliyah Holmes picked up her 15th win of the season as the Gamecocks opened their three-game series with Eastern Kentucky with a 6-3 win on Saturday. That success from the circle didn’t carry over into Game 2, however, as four Gamecock pitchers combined to give up 14 hits and 14 walks in a 16-10 loss.

Holmes went the distance in Game 1, allowing three earned runs on five hits. She struck out four.

Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.