JSU softball: Gamecocks split doubleheader at Eastern Kentucky

Jacksonville State freshman Jaliyah Holmes picked up her 15th win of the season as the Gamecocks opened their three-game series with Eastern Kentucky with a 6-3 win on Saturday. That success from the circle didn’t carry over into Game 2, however, as four Gamecock pitchers combined to give up 14 hits and 14 walks in a 16-10 loss.
Holmes went the distance in Game 1, allowing three earned runs on five hits. She struck out four.
Brantly Bonds went 3-for-4 at the plate in the opener. Her two-run homer in the second inning put JSU up 2-0 early. After EKU tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom half of the inning, Holly Stewart’s RBI in the third put the Gamecocks back on top 3-2. JSU added three more runs in the fifth on a two-run single by Morgan Nowakowski and an RBI single from Abbi Perkins.
The Gamecocks struggled in the circle in Game 2. Sarah Currie got the start and lasted only 1⅓ innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits and one walk. Jordan Eslinger allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning. Kat Carter, who took the loss, gave up five earned runs on four hits and four walks over 3⅓ innings. Hannah Brown didn’t allow a hit but walked seven batters over two-thirds of an inning. She gave up four earned runs.
—Lindsey Richardson finished the day 5-for-8 with four RBIs.
—Nowakowski went 3-for-6 with two walks. She scored four runs and drove in two.
—Lauren Hunt finished 3-for-8 with one walk, three runs and one stolen base.
—Perkins went 3-for-6 with two runs and one RBI.
—Stewart finished 2-for-8 with a solo home run in Game 2. She finished the doubleheader with two RBIs.
—Sidney Wagnon was 2-for-6 with one RBI.
—Emma Jones went 0-for-6 Saturday, but she had two walks, two runs, one RBI and one stolen base in Game 2.
JSU (27-15, 13-4 ASUN) will finish the three-game set Sunday at noon.
