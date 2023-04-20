 Skip to main content
JSU softball: Gamecocks shut out in Auburn

Mark Edwards/The Anniston Star

AUBURN — Jacksonville State's softball team mustered just four hits in a 3-0 road loss to Auburn on Wednesday night.

Three Auburn pitchers combined to shut down the Gamecocks at the plate. Starter Maddie Penta pitched the first three innings, allowing two hits and a walk. She struck out three. Shelby Lowe and Annabelle Widra each pitched two innings, allowing only one hit apiece. Lowe was credited with the win, while Widra picked up the save.

Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.