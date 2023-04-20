JSU softball: Gamecocks shut out in Auburn

AUBURN — Jacksonville State's softball team mustered just four hits in a 3-0 road loss to Auburn on Wednesday night.
Three Auburn pitchers combined to shut down the Gamecocks at the plate. Starter Maddie Penta pitched the first three innings, allowing two hits and a walk. She struck out three. Shelby Lowe and Annabelle Widra each pitched two innings, allowing only one hit apiece. Lowe was credited with the win, while Widra picked up the save.
Bri Ellis hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead. Icess Tresvik added a solo shot in the fifth to set the final score.
—Lauren Hunt went 2-for-3 with two singles to lead the Gamecocks at the plate.
—Lindsey Richardson went 1-for-3, and Holly Stewart was 1-for-3 with a double.
—Starter Jaliyah Holmes took the loss for JSU, allowing two earned runs on two hits and a walk over two innings pitched.
—Three other Gamecocks pitched in relief Wednesday. Jordan Eslinger allowed one earned run on two hits over 2⅓ innings. She fanned four Tigers. Kat Carter allowed two hits and a walk over 1⅓ scoreless innings, and Hannah Brown recorded the final out for the Gamecocks after walking the first batter she faced.
JSU (26-14, 12-3 ASUN) will travel to Richmond, Ky., this weekend for a three-game series against Eastern Kentucky. The Gamecocks will play a doubleheader Saturday starting at noon and a single game Sunday, which also begins at noon.
