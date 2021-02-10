JSU softball: Gamecocks set to open season with a sense of urgency

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville State softball head coach hadn't arrived yet at University Field for a recent practice, but their players were already there, working on their game.
About an hour before Jana McGinnis pulled into her parking spot next to the stadium's entrance, most of the players had been dressed out and on the turf for nearly an hour.
That's kind of how it usually works, especially with the season starting this weekend, but if you think this shows a little more urgency than the Gamecocks might have in an ordinary year, you're not wrong.
As college softball across the country makes allowances for the COVID-19 pandemic, JSU is dealing with a shorter pre-conference schedule, a smaller conference tournament, and fewer chances to fix the typical issues any team might have during a season.
The Ohio Valley Conference softball season will start two weeks earlier than it typically does. This year, the first conference game is set for March 6, while it was scheduled for March 21 last year. That means teams have only three weeks of non-conference games instead of five.
JSU has 13 games scheduled before facing Belmont on March 6 to start OVC action. Last year's schedule had 25 games over five weeks before the first league game. JSU played 21 of them, posting a 12-9 record before the pandemic ended the season.
"We have to be quick learners, quick adjustments, quick evaluators," McGinnis said. "After the opening weekend, we can't say, 'Oh, we've got three more weeks to fix it.' We've got to say we don't have much time and got to fix it."
The action starts Friday, Saturday and Sunday when the Gamecocks open their season with five games in the ULM Best on the Bayou softball event. They're scheduled to face Arkansas and Louisiana Monroe on Friday, Oklahoma State and ULM on Saturday and Lipscomb on Sunday.
"It's very important to get off to a strong start," McGinnis said. "This is the quickest we've ever opened with the conference, but it's a challenge that everybody around us is having. We've just got to be ready and be prepared for it."
It's even more urgent because the OVC has trimmed its postseason tournament in Oxford from eight teams to four. However, the league schedule has been expanded. After being scheduled for 22 last year before the pandemic forced cancelation of all conference games, JSU is set for 34 this year.
Still, there's urgency.
"When they're taking only four teams to the conference tournament, you don't have many weekends to be bad," McGinnis said. "A couple of bad weekends could keep you out of the conference tournament."
Still, there's no denying the excitement to return to the field. JSU last played March 10 of last season with a 9-4 home win over Alabama State.
"I know they're excited," McGinnis said. "It's not just for us; it's for every Division I softball player, probably every athlete in the country. So, we're going to have to keep that in check, keep our emotions in check — be excited to be out there but still able to perform."
Much of the team from a year ago is back. From the starting lineup in that game against Alabama State, eight starters are back, including third baseman Karsen Mosley, shortstop Sidney Wagnon, second baseman/outfielder Savannah Sudduth, first baseman Megan Fortner, pitcher/designated player Alexus Jimmerson, and outfielders Lauren Hunt, Keeli Bobbitt and Jada Terry.
Jimmerson was a senior last year but is taking advantage of the NCAA Division I Council ruling that last year's spring sports athletes could have another year of eligibility. So, she is back for a fifth year.
The roster is young. Of the 20 players listed, only nine have played a full season of Division I softball. The rest are newcomers or were newcomers last year who saw their their opening season cut short.
"Last year was like a practice year," McGinnis said. "Everything good, everything bad that may have happened throughout the year is wiped away. It's a new year, so they had a few months to get their feet wet in Division I, especially the freshmen. They're experienced. We need more out of them. We're getting them to thinking like that."