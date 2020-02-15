JSU softball: Gamecocks score 21 in two games but drop both

Jacksonville State rang up 21 runs in two softball games Saturday in the Coastal Carolina Battle at the Beach and still lost twice.
JSU fell in the morning to Northern Illinois 16-15 in 10 innings. The Gamecocks took a 15-14 lead in the top of the 10th but allowed two runs in the bottom half of the inning.
In the evening, JSU fell 13-6 to College of Charleston. Those two schools will play again today at 10:15 a.m. to close out the event. The Gamecocks are 2-5 this season.
Five to know
—The Gamecocks' defense made seven errors on the day. Four came in the first game and led to eight unearned runs, while the three in the second contest resulted in three runs.
—JSU used six different pitchers on the day, and Macy Bearden, Hannah Brown and Lexi Androlevich worked both games. Androlevich had the best luck. She pitched 3 2/3 innings to close out the second game and didn't allow a run. Bearden pitched 5 1/3 innings to finish the first game and gave up four runs, but two were unearned.
—At the plate, Maddie Clay was 2-for-6 for the day with four RBIs, including two in each game. Karsen Mosley was 3-for-10 with three RBIs. She also had a homer in the second game, which at the time cut JSU's deficit to 5-4.
—Sidney Wagnon was 3-for-9 with two RBIs, while Jada Terry was 3-for-9 with two doubles. Megan Fortner was 3-for-9 with two doubles and three RBIs. That gives her a team-high 11 through seven games this season.
—Keeli Bobbitt was 4-for-6 and is 8-for-17 for the season.