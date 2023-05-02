JSU softball: Gamecocks return to winning ways with a good time at Samford

BIRMINGHAM — After a dreary, no-fun weekend, Jacksonville State's softball team enjoyed itself Tuesday afternoon.
From the pregame routine, to the firm 8-4 win at Samford, to the sandwiches on the ride home, the Gamecocks had fun.
A quick example: in the top of the fifth inning with JSU's Brantly Bonds on second base and Linley Tubbs on first with no outs, first-base coach Julie Boland called a quick timeout. Tubbs’ shoelaces had come undone, and she needed a moment to re-tie them. But, while wearing her batting gloves, she struggled. Eventually, Boland bent down on one knee and tied them for her, drawing lots of laughs and teasing from the JSU players in the first-base dugout.
"I can't tie them with my batting gloves," an exasperated Tubbs teased back with a smile.
It was a marked difference from Saturday and Sunday when JSU lost three out of three home games to ASUN Conference-leading Central Arkansas.
"It was a good game," JSU coach Jana McGinnis said. "It was a fun game where they could relax and just work on getting better."
Frustrated by the Central Arkansas pitchers Saturday and Sunday, JSU started fast Tuesday against Samford ace McKenzie Newcomb, a first-team All-Southern Conference pitcher. Emma Jones led off with a walk, and Lauren Hunt followed with a single. Jones moved to third on Lindsey Richardson's deep fly out to center field, and Hunt stole third. Morgan Nowakowski singled down the right-field line, and four batters into the game, JSU had a 2-0 lead. The Gamecocks never lost the advantage after that.
"We knew that tonight we were going to get better or go back to work," said JSU second baseman Brantly Bonds, who went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks. "We still have to go back to work, but tonight as a team, we took a leap forward. It just gets everybody excited even more for this last conference series coming up."
The Gamecocks pounded out 11 hits and drew five walks. They reached base more often only three other times this season. As a result, in the top of the fifth with one out, they already had an 8-1 lead. Just about their only disappointing part of the day was they couldn't add another run to make it a 9-1 advantage.
"When we had a chance to beat them with the eight-run rule, I thought we had an opportunity to do that, and we didn’t come through," McGinnis said.
The JSU hitters also drew a measure of revenge. In an early-season game against Samford, Newcomb tossed a three-hitter at the Gamecocks in a 7-1 win. This time, she lasted only 2⅔ innings before getting pulled from the circle.
"When Samford came to our place, they beat us, and that put a really bad taste in our mouths," Bonds said. "We just knew we were about to beat them on their home field, and we were not going to let any at-bats go to waste. From the first pitch, we were on it."
What to know
—Emma Jones, a White Plains graduate, went 1-for-4 with a walk and a historic stolen base. That gives her 32 stolen bases for the season, which breaks a tie for JSU's stolen base record. Lisa Smith had 31 in 1993, which was a year before McGinnis became the Gamecocks' head coach.
—Nowakowski and Abbi Perkins each went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Perkins is 7-for-16 in her last seven games.
—Linley Tubbs was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
—Hunt was 1-for-2, and Richardson was 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.
—Ashley Phillips, a freshman from Alexandria, had a pinch-hit double with an RBI.
—Jaliyah Holmes (16-6) worked the first six innings and allowed seven hits and two runs while striking out six. Sarah Curry worked the last inning, and although she allowed two runs, she struck out the last two batters she faced with runners on second and third.
Who said
—McGinnis on Phillips: "We got Ashley in, and I thought she had a good at-bat and a good strike zone. I asked her to hit a ground ball through, and she did that, and that's a boost of confidence for her."
—McGinnis on Tubbs: ”It was good to see Linley Tubbs have good at-bats, too. Her first at-bat wasn't good. They jammed her. We talked about it in the dugout, 'Nobody should ever jam you.' She came back in and had good at-bats and had a couple of RBIs. I thought she had a very good day."
Next up
—JSU (28-19, 13-8 ASUN) will travel to Austin Peay (25-20, 11-10) for a three-game series, including two Friday and one Saturday. JSU needs two wins to lock up third place in the ASUN. Only the top four teams get a bye through the first round of the ASUN tournament.