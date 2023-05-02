 Skip to main content
JSU softball: Gamecocks return to winning ways with a good time at Samford

JSU softball

Jacksonville State's Jana McGinnis goes through pregame drills with her infielders Tuesday at Samford.

 Mark Edwards, The Anniston Star

BIRMINGHAM — After a dreary, no-fun weekend, Jacksonville State's softball team enjoyed itself Tuesday afternoon.

From the pregame routine, to the firm 8-4 win at Samford, to the sandwiches on the ride home, the Gamecocks had fun.

