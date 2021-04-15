JSU softball: Gamecocks rally 'but it's not enough' in a home loss

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State had a great last inning …
"... But it's not enough," Gamecocks softball coach Jana McGinnis said, completing the thought.
JSU fell 7-6 at home Thursday to Samford, which is coached by Saks High graduate Mandy Burford-Johnson. The Gamecocks rallied with four runs in the bottom of the seventh and had bases loaded with two outs. JSU's Keeli Bobbitt, a left-handed batter, lined a shot the other way, but Samford's Jordan Moore latched onto the liner before it could hit her.
Still …
"... this game is seven innings," a frustrated McGinnis said, again completing the thought.
JSU showed life early and grabbed a 2-0 lead, but the game fell apart in the top of the third inning. With two outs and nobody on, JSU made two straight errors to allow Samford runners to reach. Then Lindsey Nelson, who was 1-for-13 for the season, crushed a Nicole Rodriguez pitch over the right-center fence for a three-run homer. Samford never trailed again.
It might've been especially frustrating because this is the fourth time this year JSU has lost at home by one or two runs after loading the bases in the bottom of the final inning.
"I don't know how many groundballs we can take at practice," McGinnis said. "It comes a point in time when the scoreboard turns on, the players who you're expecting to show up, they've got to show up and play.
"It's very disappointing. We're in the middle of April, and we're not making the routine plays. You've got to make the routine plays, and we didn't do that."
JSU didn't rebound until its late rally in the seventh.
This was a non-conference game …
"... that's no excuse," McGinnis said, once again completing the thought.
"I think this point in the season, it's hard, because you're so focused on conference play, but that's a bad habit to get in, because what you're doing is you're training yourself, 'Oh, I can take today off.' We're in the part of our season we can't afford to take off," she said. "There's not one player on this team, not even coaches, who can afford to take off. It's just a bad habit. It's just disappointing."
JSU (13-19) was coming off a 7-4 win at Austin Peay in nine innings Sunday. The Gamecocks trailed 4-0 in that one before rallying.
" I really felt like today was going to be a good day," McGinnis said. "We came off a good Austin Peay win, and I thought it would carry over to today. It's just disappointing."
What to know
—Alexus Jimmerson went 3-for-4 with a double. In her last seven games, she is 13-for-24 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs. She has had an extra-base hit in all seven games.
—Jada Terry went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Her 27 RBIs lead the team. She has 95 career hits.
—Bobbitt finished 2-for-4. She is 5-for-12 in her last four games. Karsen Mosley was 2-for-3 with a three-run triple in the seventh inning. Her hit brought the score to 7-6.
—Rodriguez pitched four innings and allowed five runs, including two that were earned. Reagan Watkins pitched three innings and allowed two runs, both earned.
Who said
—McGinnis on her team overall: "I didn't think we were good defensively. I didn't think we were good pitching-wise. I didn't think we were solid hitting. We had some good at-bats, but not stringing things together. Just not enough. I'm very disappointed. I don't think our girls showed up focused the way they need to."
—McGinnis on inserting freshman Alex Howard at second base in the fifth inning for Savannah "Bam" Sudduth, who is 7 for her last 37 at-bats: "I really believe in Bam, but I tell you what, Alex Howard, she's working. She's waiting on a breakthrough and her opportunity. I thought tonight was a good chance to give her an opportunity and get more at-bats."
Next up
—JSU will host Eastern Illinois in a doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m. and a single game Sunday at noon. JSU is in fifth place in the OVC at 11-9 in the league, while EIU is in fourth place at 11-7.