JSU softball: Gamecocks pound out 16 hits, three homers in hammering UNA

Jacksonville State slammed three home runs, and Lexi Androlevich turned in another solid relief performance as the Gamecocks beat North Alabama 11-5 at home Sunday.
Before this weekend, Androlevich hadn't seen action in a game since pitching an inning against Dartmouth a month ago. In Saturday's two losses to UNA, she worked four innings of relief in the second game and allowed two runs.
On Sunday, she entered to start the sixth inning in relief of Kat Carter (14-9), who allowed eight hits, two walks and three homers in five innings. Androlevich finished the game, allowing a single and a walk in her two innings in the circle. She dropped her ERA to 4.64.
JSU (26-19, 10-8 ASUN) managed the most runs it scored in a league game this year. The Gamecocks compiled 16 hits, two walks and two hit batters. They doubled twice, tripled and got one homer each from Camryn McLemore, Abbi Perkins and Addie Robinson.
What to know
—Robinson hit a three-run shot in the bottom of the first inning for her fourth home run in the three-game series against UNA. She went 6-for-10 with seven RBIs this weekend. Her six homers lead the team, and her 26 RBIs are second to Megan Fortner's 27.
—McLemore went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs, improving her batting average to .407. She has five homers this season.
—Perkins was 3-for-4, and her homer was her second of the season. Her first came Saturday.
—Holly Stewart had a pinch-hit double that drove in a run. That's her second successful pinch-hit of the weekend.
—Sidney Wagnon went 2-for-4 with an RBI and went 4-for-11 for the weekend.
—Fortner was 2-for-4 with her team-leading 16th double of the year and an RBI.
—Savannah Sudduth was 2-for-2 with a walk. She was 5-for-7 for the weekend.
—Karsen Mosley was 1-for-4 with a triple. Keeli Bobbitt was 1-for-4 with two RBIs.
Next up
—JSU will host Alabama State on Tuesday at 5 p.m.