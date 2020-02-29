JSU softball: Gamecocks' pitchers set tone for four weekend wins

JACKSONVILLE — Can a whole doubleheader hinge on the third batter of the day?
Maybe not, but it sure seemed that way Saturday at the Jacksonville State Invitational. The Gamecocks beat Texas-San Antonio 4-3 and Samford 3-2, and pitcher Nicole Rodriguez set the tone for the sweep. She had to face down a tough situation in the top of the first inning of the first game, giving JSU a shot that seemed to last throughout both games.
Rodriguez had struggled in two previous outings, not even finishing one inning in either case, but she got the call from head coach Jana McGinnis for Saturday's game against UTSA.
Rodriguez walked the first batter before getting the second batter out. Then, UTSA's third hitter, Kindell Brooks, and Rodriguez locked into a 14-pitch at-bat. Brooks fouled off eight two-strike pitches. On the ninth two-strike offering, however, Rodriguez found the corner of the plate, and Brooks took it for strike three.
"Nicole is such a dominant pitcher," fellow pitcher Lexi Androlevich said. "When she pitches and sets that batter down, it shows that she is fighting for us, so we have to fight for her."
Rodriguez ended up pitching 6 ⅓ innings while allowing three runs and striking out nine. She threw 143 pitches, and when she came out of the game, JSU led 4-3 but UTSA had bases loaded with one out. Left-hander Reagan Watkins entered and got the next batter to pop up to left fielder Savannah Sudduth. Watkins then survived an eight-pitch showdown with UTSA's Lauren Coerver, who took a 3-2 screwball for strike three.
"Nicole pitched so well in that game," Watkins said. "I knew I had to finish it for her. I'm so proud of her."
Rodriguez, smiling afterward in the dugout, said, "I'm glad Reagan had my back."
In the second game, Androlevich pitched a seven-hitter and struck out five in a complete-game win over Samford. She paid attention to her coaches' directive that she throw strikes. Samford got only one walk.
"I was trying to focus on pounding the strike zone, staying within myself, trying not to do too much, and staying out of my own way," Androlevich said.
JSU (10-7) played four games in its Invitational and won all four. The Gamecocks rolled in no small part because of their pitchers, who entered the Invitational ranked next-to-last in the Ohio Valley Conference in ERA.
In the four weekend games, the Gamecocks allowed only 14 runs, which put a smile on the face of McGinnis, pitching coach Sallie Beth Burch, and all the pitchers.
"Our pitching staff has remained positive," McGinnis said. "In our entire struggles, they've kept believing, 'We're going to be good. We're going to do this.' Coach Sallie keeps telling them, 'We're going to be a good staff. We're not going to just have one person to rely on. We're going to win games together.' That's what has given me a boost of confidence."
Four to know
—Sophomore Kaley Warren broke open the win over UTSA with a pinch-hit double in the bottom of the sixth inning. With one out and Sudduth on second base, UTSA intentionally walked Karsen Mosley. That brought up Warren, who drilled a shot down the right-field line to score Sudduth and Mosley.
—Against Samford in the bottom of the fifth with the score tied 2-2, Mosley hit a one-out double and scored the go-ahead run on a single by Lex Jimmerson. For the weekend, Mosley was 6-for-9 with three doubles, one homer, six RBIs, two walks, two hit-by-pitches, two sacrifice flies and four stolen bases. She has a 14-game hit streak.
—Sudduth, the leadoff hitter in the order, was 6-for-15 for the Invitational and scored six runs. She has a 15-game hit streak. Jada Terry was 6-for-11, with five hits coming Friday. Megan Fortner was 7-for-14 with three doubles, a homer and five RBIs.
—For the event, Androlevich pitched 9 ⅔ innings, went 2-0 and allowed two runs. Watkins worked five innings, gave up two runs and got the save when she closed out the UTSA game Saturday.
Who said
—McGinnis on seeing Rodriguez pitch like she did: "I think it was a relief to the whole team. The team knows how good her stuff can be. It's just sometimes it gets between the ears on her. Everybody in the dugout was holding their breath and pushing for her, pulling for her, wanting her to have a good day. When she did, it just gave us a shot."
—Sudduth on the team starting the year 2-5 but winning eight of 10 since then: "Since the first weekend, we've really grown as a team. We've gotten a lot closer not only as players but as people in everyday life. The chemistry is so much better than it was at the beginning of the season."
What's next
—The Gamecocks will visit Southern Mississippi with one game Friday at 4 p.m. and a doubleheader Saturday at 11 a.m.