 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU softball: Gamecocks picked sixth in ASUN, as two players receive individual honors

JSU softball

Jacksonville State's players listen to their coaches after Wednesday's loss at Samford.

 Mark Edwards/The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State was picked sixth in the ASUN Conference coaches preseason poll, and infielders Brantley Bonds and Lindsey Richardson earned individual honors.

Richardson was named to the 12-player All-ASUN preseason team as a utility/designated player. The league's coaches picked the team.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.