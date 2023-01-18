JSU softball: Gamecocks picked sixth in ASUN, as two players receive individual honors

Jacksonville State was picked sixth in the ASUN Conference coaches preseason poll, and infielders Brantley Bonds and Lindsey Richardson earned individual honors.
Richardson was named to the 12-player All-ASUN preseason team as a utility/designated player. The league's coaches picked the team.
Richardson hit .354 last season, despite dealing with an ankle injury. She started 28 out of 39 games and produces 34 hits, 13 runs and 19 RBIs.
Bonds won a fan vote as the league's preseason defensive player of the year. She played second base for the Gamecocks last season but received work at third base this past fall.
Defending ASUN champion Liberty was the near-unanimous pick to win the league again this year. The Flame received 13 of 14 first-place votes. Florida Gulf Coast, which was picked to finish seventh, got the remaining first-place vote.
Liberty compiled 195 points, followed by second-place Central Arkansas (174), No. 3 Kennesaw State (151), No. 4 North Florida (148), No. 5 North Alabama (132) and No. 6 Jacksonville State (129).
Liberty added former Jacksonville State first baseman Megan Fortner out of the transfer portal in the off-season.
After Florida Gulf Coast (101) in seventh place, Austin Peay (100) is eighth, Lipscomb (86) is ninth, Jacksonville (74) is 10th, Stetson (67) is 11th, Eastern Kentucky (65) is 12th, Bellarmine (28) is 13th and Queens (20) is 14th.
JSU's season will begin Feb. 10-12 when the Gamecocks play five games in the Mercer Heart of Georgia Classic.
