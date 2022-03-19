JSU softball: Gamecocks open ASUN schedule with pair of losses at Kennesaw State

Jacksonville State fell twice in a softball doubleheader Saturday at Kennesaw State 6-1 and 5-3.
This marked the start of JSU's ASUN Conference schedule.
In the first game, Kennesaw scored five runs in the first inning and rode that to victory. In the second game, JSU led 3-2 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh when KSU's Faith Alexander singled, Katie Greep doubled home Alexander, and Taylor Cates homered to score Greep and herself.
They'll play again Sunday at 11 a.m.
Six to know
—Kat Carter (8-6) pitched the opener and sailed after the troublesome first inning. She pitched all six innings and allowed six hits, five earned runs and one walk. She struck out six.
—Sarah Currie (8-6) pitched 6⅔ innings in the second game, allowing eight hits, five earned runs and one walk. She struck out three.
—Megan Fortner's double drove home Abbi Perkins, who had singled, for JSU's only run in the first game.
—Hannah Buffington slugged a three-run homer in the fourth inning of the second game, scoring Karsen Mosley, Brantly Bonds and herself.
—Perkins was 1-for-4 on the day and reached base three times by getting hit with a pitch. She had been hit by pitches 10 times this season, which is the team leader by a good margin.
—Mosley was 2-for-7. Fortner was 1-for-6 with a walk. Chaney Phillips was 1-for-3 with a walk.