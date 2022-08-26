JSU softball: Gamecocks hire Snead State's Mitchell as new pitching coach

Jacksonville State has hired a new softball pitching coach.
Holli Mitchell will join the Gamecocks’ staff after spending 2014-22 as an assistant coach at Snead State Community College.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|All-Access: Monthly
|$7.99
|for 30 days
|1 year Online Renewal-Current Subscribers
|$69.99
|for 365 days
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Jacksonville State has hired a new softball pitching coach.
Holli Mitchell will join the Gamecocks’ staff after spending 2014-22 as an assistant coach at Snead State Community College.
Mitchell is replacing Sallie Beth Burch, who left the JSU staff about a month ago to become UAB's associate head softball coach. Burch spent three years as JSU's pitching coach. Mitchell is joining a three-person staff with head coach Jana McGinnis and longtime assistant coach Julie Boland.
"We are very excited to welcome Coach Holli Mitchell to our program and our JSU family," McGinnis said. "I have always respected her as a coach and person in the profession, and the work she did over the last nine years at Snead State has proven to be very successful. Her love and excitement for JSU softball will be valuable in the continued success of our program."
Mitchell pitched for Wallace State-Hanceville in 2007-08, helping the Lions to back-to-back state titles. She also was the Alabama Community College Conference's most valuable player in 2008 when she helped Wallace State to an NJCAA championship.
After Wallace State, she finished her playing career at Central Arkansas. She was named the Southland Conference's newcomer of the year in 2009 after starting 33 games and posting an ERA of 2.10 with 167 strikeouts.
"I am very excited for the opportunity that has been awarded to me to be the pitching coach for Jacksonville State University," Mitchell said. "This is and has been my dream job. I am thankful for the years I spent learning from Coach Tracy Grindrod at Snead State Community College. I look forward to being an asset to Coach McGinnis, Coach Julie and the student-athletes in the JSU program."
Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.