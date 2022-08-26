 Skip to main content
JSU softball: Gamecocks hire Snead State's Mitchell as new pitching coach

JSU softball teaser

Jacksonville State has hired a new softball pitching coach.

Holli Mitchell will join the Gamecocks’ staff after spending 2014-22 as an assistant coach at Snead State Community College.

