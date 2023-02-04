JSU softball: Gamecocks have fun at 'Ready to Rumble,' but shine in scrimmage, too

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's "Ready to Rumble” softball event Saturday was for the Gamecocks’ fans.
It drew a crowd of about 1,000 to JSU's softball field, and they got a chance to see introductions, play games, catch T-shirts tossed into the stands, consume their fill of free soft drinks and popcorn, and get autographs from the players on a free team poster.
But this day was for the Gamecocks’ coaches, too, because in between all the fun, the team split into two squads — Red and Black — and played five innings of softball. The Gamecocks looked more polished than expected, as the Red team won 1-0, although the scoreboard operator for some reason didn't register the one run that crossed the plate.
"I was kind of worried with so much going on that the girls wouldn't be able to block out all the extras and be able to pitch and hit, but I thought they had good at-bats," JSU coach Jana McGinnis said after the two-hour event. "I was proud of the way they could interact with the fans and then turn it on between the lines. I felt that was going to be a test of whether they could stay focused. I thought for the most part it was a good game, a good scrimmage. I hope our fans enjoyed it as much as our girls did."
Maybe two of the most impressive performances came from a pair of freshmen. Third baseman Linley Tubbs launched a solo home run to center field off JSU ace Kat Carter. Also, pitcher Jaliyah Holmes looked confident and cool as she twirled three shutout innings.
It was a good day for the Holmes family as Jaliyah's sister also won a "Price is Right” style guessing game between innings.
Another fun part of the day for fans was watching fifth-year senior Hannah Brown return to action after missing all last season with a knee injury. She pitched a shutout inning, and at the plate, she ripped a fly ball to the warning track — just getting under the ball by a tick and missing out on a home run.
In addition, redshirt freshman Morgan Nowakowski got a chance to play after sitting out last year because of an injury. Batting left-handed, she just missed a home run when one of her drives went foul.
Other highlights included JSU volleyball standout Brooklyn Schiffli winning a tic-tac-toe game in which players had to spin around five times, then run across the infield and place a ball in one of the tic-tac-toe squares.
The scoreboard showed pre-recorded videos throughout the day, including mock press conferences in which seniors Holly Stewart and Sidney Wagnon pretended to come to blows. When the crowd was asked who won the fight, it appeared Stewart had a bit more support.
Former players such as Rachel Ford, Rachel Smith, Becky Seymour and Jamie McGuire were interviewed briefly by current players.
This was a different day than what JSU has had in the past. The Gamecocks used to have Fan Day, which included lots of activities but no scrimmage. In fact, there's still a Fan Day sign stored underneath the bleachers at University Field.
Fan Day was canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of the pandemic, and McGinnis wanted to resurrect something this year, even if Covid might not allow all the participation the traditional preseason event had in the past.
"Fan Day has been great. I loved Fan Day, but after Covid, things kind of changed," McGinnis said. "There's still some schools that won't let their teams travel together, but I wanted to have something because we wanted to be connected with our community and our fans. So, I got to thinking, 'Let's have something similar to what football always does with J-Day.'"
The "Ready to Rumble” tag was thought up by the JSU players.
"I really wanted the younger girls to see the team in action, and they may not ever have gotten to come to a game," McGinnis said. "Maybe they'll want to come back."
