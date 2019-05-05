League co-champion Jacksonville State will be seeded second in the Ohio Valley Conference softball tournament this week at Oxford's Choccolocco Park.
The Gamecocks will get to skip the first day of play and won't hit the field until Thursday at 10 a.m. against third-seeded Austin Peay, sixth-seeded Belmont or seventh-seeded Tennessee-Martin.
Top-seeded Southeast Missouri, the other regular-season co-champion, will play Thursday at 12:30 p.m. against fourth-seeded Murray State, fifth-seeded Eastern Kentucky or eighth-seeded Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.
JSU and SEMO both went 17-5 in the OVC regular season. They split a regular-season doubleheader. To determine which should be the top seed and which No. 2, the league office had to go to the last tiebreaker on its list -- a coin flip. SEMO won that Sunday afternoon.
The tournament will begin Wednesday with four games. Belmont and UT Martin will face off at 10 a.m. with the winner playing Austin Peay at 3 p.m. EKU and SIUE will face off at 12:30 p.m., and the winner will play Murray State at 5:30 p.m.
The Belmont/UT Martin and EKU/SIUE games are single elimination, which means the losers go home. After that, the tournament will be double-elimination.
It's a four-day event with the championship round set for Saturday at 11 a.m. The winner will receive a bid to the NCAA tournament.
Jacksonville State has won the last three OVC tournaments and seven since 2005.