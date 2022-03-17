 Skip to main content
JSU softball: Gamecocks give up five in final inning, see win streak end at six

Jacksonville State's Megan Fortner had a triple and a homer.

 Katie Alexander/JSU Photo

Megan Fortner tripled and homered and Karsen Mosley homered, but Jacksonville State fell 8-5 at home Thursday to visiting Southeastern Louisiana.

The Gamecocks led 5-3 going into the seventh inning, but SE Louisiana scored five runs on six hits in the top half of the inning.

The loss dropped JSU to 15-9 and ended its six-game win streak. The previous day, the Gamecocks beat Colgate 3-0.

Four to know

Fortner finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Her homer was a two-run shot in the third inning.

Mosley was 1-for-4 with the home run, which was a solo shot in the third inning.

Camryn McLemore was 1-for-2 with a walk. Lindsey Richardson was 2-for-4, and Brantly Bonds was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Sarah Currie started in the circle and worked five innings, in which she gave up three runs (two earned). Kat Carter (8-5) relieved and pitched the last two innings.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.