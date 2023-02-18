 Skip to main content
JSU softball: Gamecocks get shut out in a loss, then explode for 14 in a win

JSU -softball bcBC__4014.jpg

Jacksonville State's Brantley Bonds gets in position at third base.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Jacksonville State earned a split of two games Saturday in the Southern Miss Golden Eagle Invitational, falling to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 3-0 and beating Alcorn State 14-7.

In the win over Alcorn State, JSU trailed 6-3 after four innings but rallied with five runs in the top of the fifth, one in the sixth and five more in the seventh.

