JSU softball: Gamecocks get shut out in a loss, then explode for 14 in a win

Jacksonville State earned a split of two games Saturday in the Southern Miss Golden Eagle Invitational, falling to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 3-0 and beating Alcorn State 14-7.
In the win over Alcorn State, JSU trailed 6-3 after four innings but rallied with five runs in the top of the fifth, one in the sixth and five more in the seventh.
JSU benefited from seven Alcorn State errors. In the seventh, the Gamecocks scored their five runs without getting a hit.
They broke it open in the fifth. Down 6-3, Camryn McLemore and Sidney Wagnon scored when Linley Tubbs reached on an error. Morgan Nowakowski singled home Hannah Buffington. Emma Jones singled and drove home Abbi Perkins and Nowakowski.
After Alcorn State scored a run in the bottom half of the inning to tie it 8-8, JSU went up for good in the sixth when Tubbs hit a two-run solo homer to left field.
Hannah Brown started in the circle and went two innings, allowing four runs, including two that were earned. Kat Carter (3-0) relieved and went five innings, allowing six hits and three runs (all earned).
In the opener against SIUE, the Jax State offense stalled. Lindsey Richardson and Holly Stewart each singled, and Brantly Bonds walked. They were the only baserunners for the Gamecocks.
Jaliyah Holmes (1-1) pitched six innings and allowed seven hits, three runs (all earned) and a walk. She struck out seven.
Brown relieved and worked a scoreless inning, striking out two and not allowing a baserunner.
—Lindsey Richardson went 1-for-2 in the second game with a homer, three RBIs and two walks. For the day, she was 1-for-3, and for the season, she is 10-for-21 with two homers and a team-leading 11 RBIs.
—Tubbs was 1-for-3 in the second game with the homer, two RBIs and two walks. For the season, she is 4-for-12 with two homers and five RBIs.
—Lauren Hunt was 2-for-5 in the second game and 2-for-8 for the day.
—Nowakowski was 2-for-3 in the second game with a double, an RBI and two walks. Her six walks this season are second to Richardson's eight.
—Emma Jones was 1-for-4 with three runs, a walk and two RBIs. McLemore was 1-for-5.
—JSU will play host Southern Miss in the final game of the Southern Miss Golden Eagle Invitational on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
