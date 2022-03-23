JSU softball: Gamecocks get it going at the plate, but it's too late in loss at Samford

BIRMINGHAM — The Jacksonville State softball bus showed up early for its Wednesday afternoon game at Samford.
After the players and coaches settled into the visitors' dugout, they had to wait about 25 minutes before they needed to start their pregame routine. The Gamecocks' hitting, on the other hand, showed up a bit late.
Twelve days after JSU knocked around Samford's McKenzie Newcomb, the Bulldogs' ace rebounded by shutting down the Gamecocks for four innings and then holding off a late rally. Samford held on for a 4-2 victory after JSU scored once in the fifth inning and once in the seventh. The Gamecocks had runners on first and third in the seventh before the rally fizzled.
"I'm proud of the girls' adjustment and fight in the last inning, but we've got to do that a little bit earlier," JSU coach Jana McGinnis said.
Newcomb, a freshman from Hazel Green High School, gave up eight hits and five runs in a 5-1 loss at JSU on March 11, but on Wednesday, she allowed six hits total, including only one in the first four innings. She didn't allow a walk all day. Newcomb (10-6) has won four straight since the loss to JSU.
"I knew Samford was going to come in here hungry for a win. We had beaten them twice at our place," McGinnis said. "They came in with a little more urgency than we did. Give McKenzie Newcomb, their pitcher, credit. She made adjustments from when we hit her pretty good at our place."
JSU (17-12) lost a chance to rally in the fifth. Down 4-0, Karsen Mosley began the inning with a double. Brantly Bonds worked the count to 3-1, and the next pitch appeared to be outside. At least Bonds thought so. She began heading to first base, but after three steps, the plate umpire let her know it was a strike. She then flew out to right.
Hannah Buffington was next and drilled a shot off the right field wall, but it bounced back to Kedzie Howe, who threw out Buffington trying to stretch the hit into a double. Mosley scored on the hit, but instead of having one run in, two runners on, and no outs, JSU had one run in, nobody on, and two outs.
In the seventh, Megan Fortner doubled to lead off the inning, and Lindsey Richardson followed by scoring her with a single. The inning came to an end when pinch-hitter Addie Robinson hit a shot that Samford first baseman Grier Bruce snagged with two outs and two on, clinching the win for Samford (15-12).
"I thought McKenzie came out and did a good job of getting ahead of our hitters," McGinnis said.
"She had the off-speed working, and she just finished us off with the outside pitch. We didn't do a good enough job as hitters of adjusting to that outside pitch, and she beat us. She beat us in most at-bats. We've got to have better at-bats."
What to know
—Fortner was 1-for-3, and her double was her 12th of the season. That ties the team best from a year ago set by Alexus Jimmerson. She has reached base in 19 straight games. She's had at least one hit in 17 games in that stretch.
—Lindsey Richardson and Buffington each went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
—Sidney Wagnon had two diving catches in left field.
—Kat Carter (9-7) pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed four runs. Sarah Currie pitched the final 2 1/3 innings and gave up one hit and no runs. Newcomb (10-6) has won four straight since the loss at JSU.
Who said
—McGinnis on Buffington at the plate: "Buff makes adjustments. As a freshman, she makes very good adjustments to what the pitcher is throwing her, and she kind of put on a lesson of our to hit the outside pitch. Buff, she continues to keep herself in that lineup. We need her. She makes our lineup stronger.
—McGinnis on Wagnon's play in left field: "Sid has done a tremendous job out there. She has taken away a lot of basehits. Defensively, absolutely solid. I'm proud of Sid, and she keeps getting better and better."
Next up
—JSU will host North Florida in a doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m. and a single game Sunday at 1 p.m.