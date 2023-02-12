 Skip to main content
JSU softball: Gamecocks get 'humbled' in weekend-ending loss to Buffalo

JSU -softball bcBC__4079.jpg

After winning three straight, Jacksonville State fell to Buffalo 7-5.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — Jana McGinnis always hopes her Jacksonville State softball team learns from its first weekend of the season, and Sunday was a big learning moment. Maybe a little more than she had hoped.

"Softball has a way of humbling you," McGinnis said.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.