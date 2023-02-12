JSU softball: Gamecocks get 'humbled' in weekend-ending loss to Buffalo

JACKSONVILLE — Jana McGinnis always hopes her Jacksonville State softball team learns from its first weekend of the season, and Sunday was a big learning moment. Maybe a little more than she had hoped.
"Softball has a way of humbling you," McGinnis said.
After running through three straight games with three wins Friday and Saturday in JSU's softball invitational, the Gamecocks came to earth Sunday with a 7-5 loss to Buffalo. The Bulls entered with three straight losses in the invitational, including a nine-run loss to the Gamecocks on Friday.
"I told them, 'Ladies, we had three wins out of a 60-game season. We have not arrived,'" McGinnis said. "We are not where we need to be. If somebody told you we were good this weekend, they were wrong. You can call yourself good, and we were a long way from that.'"
The Gamecocks struggled with five fielding errors — and a couple of other instances in which a less-forgiving scorekeeper couldn't stuck a JSU fielder with another. They also managed only four hits and three walks after putting together 28 hits and 16 walks in the first three games.
JSU fell behind 7-2 and didn't get an extra-base hit until the bottom of the sixth inning when senior Holly Stewart's two-run homer to left field cut the Buffalo lead to 7-4.
Two of JSU's hits came in the final inning when Ella Pate singled to start the inning and eventually scored on Lindsey Richardson's two-out single.
"Every single person needs to have a sense of urgency when they get out there from the starters to the dugout," said Stewart, who is considered one of the team's primary leaders by McGinnis. "Every single one of us needs to have a sense of urgency and be ready to play against whoever."
Freshman Jordan Eslinger started and worked 4⅔ innings. She struck out seven but allowed all seven runs, including five that were earned. Senior Hannah Brown relieved and worked the remaining 2⅓ innings, allowing one hit, one walk and no runs.
For McGinnis, her focus remained on the defense outside the pitching circle.
"Let's be real: you can't have five errors against anybody," McGinnis said. "It's hard to win those games. We dropped fly balls. We work on fly balls every day. We work with wind every day. Yeah, the wind was tough at times, and it was blowing in different directions, but that's our own fault. We've got to be better than that."
What to know
—Richardson was 1-for-4 on Sunday with two RBIs. For the invitational, she was 5-for-11 with seven RBIs.
—Emma Jones was 0-for-2 but walked twice. She started all four games this weekend and reached base seven times on five singles and the two walks.
—Pate was 1-for-2 with her first career collegiate hit. She also walked.
—Hannah Buffington went 1-for-3, and Stewart's homer was her first of the season.
Who said
—Stewart on how JSU will handle the loss: "You've got to swallow it and swallow it hard, but the best thing about softball is you have about 40 more games left, so we've got to keep a good mindset."
—Stewart on her first home run of the season: "In that moment, I was thinking about getting more runs. It's not really about (getting the first home run). It's about me coming in and doing my job, like everybody else needs to do their job. Sometimes it's not going to be that easy, but that's why we have 20 of us to take some of that heat off you and play as a team."
Next up
—JSU will travel to the Southern Miss Golden Eagle Invitational next weekend. The Gamecocks will play former Ohio Valley Conference rival Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in the opener Friday at 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, they'll face Tulsa at noon and Alcorn State at 6 p.m. before wrapping up the weekend Sunday with a 1 p.m. game against Southern Mississippi.