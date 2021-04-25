JSU softball: Gamecocks finish fast to beat Morehead State

Jacksonville State scored its sixth Ohio Valley Conference win in its last seven games with a 5-3 win at Morehead State on Sunday.
The Gamecocks (18-20, 16-10 OVC) have won 12 of their last 15 league games.
They managed this one by scoring five runs in the last three innings.
Morehead State (10-23, 2-19) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and held it until JSU scored a run in the top of the fifth, two in the sixth and two more in the seventh. Morehead State scored twice in the bottom of the seventh before Nicole Rodriguez relieved and got the last out on a comebacker to her.
The two teams will play a doubleheader Monday at 11 a.m.
Seven to know
—JSU got six hits from six different batters, including a double by Megan Fortner and singles by Sidney Wagnon, Alexus Jimmerson, Karsen Mosley, Alex Howard and Lauren Hunt. Jada Terry had a sacrifice fly.
—The hits by Wagnon and Hunt came as pinch-hitters. Wagnon's single up the middle drove in a run.
—JSU took the lead in the sixth when Jada Terry scored on an error that allowed Alexus Jimmerson to reach base. Fortner's double then scored pinch-runner Ellie Largen.
—JSU center fielder Keeli Bobbitt threw home to nail a runner in the first inning. That's the second time she's done that this season. Third baseman Karsen Mosley also threw out a runner at home in the first inning as part of a rundown.
—Reagan Watkins started in the circle and worked 3⅓ innings, allowing one earned run. Hannah Brown pitched 3⅓ innings and gave up two runs in the seventh, both unearned. With runners on second and third with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Rodriguez entered and got the last batter to ground out to her for the final out.
—Brown is now 4-2 on the season, while Rodriguez got her second save.
—In keeping with the theme of a season full of fast finishes, JSU won for the third time this year when the opposing team had the tying runner on base in the bottom of the last inning.