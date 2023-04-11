 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU softball: Gamecocks' fifth-year senior Hannah Brown shines in non-conference loss

Hannah Brown

Hannah Brown pitched a couple of shutout innings against Georgia Tech.

 Courtesy photo

JACKSONVILLE — Tuesday's home game against Georgia Tech served as a mid-week contest for Jacksonville State, and head coach Jana McGinnis used it as a chance to give fifth-year senior Hannah Brown some work in the pitching circle.

Her final numbers weren't the best in JSU's 9-6 loss, as she worked 2⅔ innings and allowed four runs in relief of starter Jaliyah Holmes, who worked three innings. Even so, Brown didn't give up a run in the fourth and fifth innings, and head coach Jana McGinnis reserved plenty of praise for the fifth-year senior.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.