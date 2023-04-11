JSU softball: Gamecocks' fifth-year senior Hannah Brown shines in non-conference loss

JACKSONVILLE — Tuesday's home game against Georgia Tech served as a mid-week contest for Jacksonville State, and head coach Jana McGinnis used it as a chance to give fifth-year senior Hannah Brown some work in the pitching circle.
Her final numbers weren't the best in JSU's 9-6 loss, as she worked 2⅔ innings and allowed four runs in relief of starter Jaliyah Holmes, who worked three innings. Even so, Brown didn't give up a run in the fourth and fifth innings, and head coach Jana McGinnis reserved plenty of praise for the fifth-year senior.
"I thought Hannah did a good job," McGinnis said to begin her postgame comments. "I thought she had good stuff. Her changeup was working. I thought she did a good job."
Brown, also can play the outfield and hold her own with a bat in her hands, missed all of last year with a knee injury, and when she returned, she joined probably the deepest pitching staff JSU has had in her time on campus.
Tuesday marked her seventh appearance of the season, and her ERA sits at 4.94.
"I've just been waiting for an opportunity, and I talked to my coaches, and I knew that one was coming," Brown said. "So, I tried to make the most of the opportunity I was given. I didn't feel like I threw my worst, but I definitely could've been more consistent at times. I didn't think I wasted my opportunity when I was given it."
Brown has remained one of the team's most supportive teammates in the dugout, and if you're at a JSU home game and wonder who's delivering the constant chatter with the high-pitched voice, the answer is Brown.
McGinnis wanted to make sure Brown got a chance to pitch Tuesday. Holmes pitched the first three as planned, giving up four runs. After Brown, Kat Carter pitched one-third of an inning, allowing a run. Sarah Currie pitched a shutout seventh inning.
As a whole, McGinnis was bothered by the six walks JSU allowed. Four of those who walked eventually scored. When JSU gave up three runs in the first inning, the first batter walked. In the sixth inning, when Georgia Tech (21-19) broke a 4-4 tie with five runs, the first batter walked.
"We can't let that happen," McGinnis said. "We have to stop that. Down in the conference race, that'll come back to bite us."
At the plate, most of JSU's offense was limited to four hitters. No. 2 hitter Emma Jones went 3-for-4, scored three runs and had an RBI. No. 3 hitter Lindsey Richardson was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI. She also was hit by a pitch.
No. 5 hitter Holly Stewart was 1-for-4 and drove in two runs, while No. 6 hitter Morgan Nowakowski went 1-for-2 with a double and two walks.
The rest of the lineup went 1-for-18.
"Emma Jones, Lindsey Richardson hit the ball well. I thought Holly hit the ball well," McGinnis said. "I thought Morgan Nowakowski had good at-bats. We've got them going, but we need some of the others to pick it up and contribute if we're going to finish this season strong."
—JSU (24-12, 10-2 ASUN) is tied for second in the league with Liberty. Central Arkansas, which visits Jacksonville State on April 29-30 for a three-game series, leads with an 11-1 mark.
—The Gamecocks will host Queens this weekend with a doubleheader Saturday and a single game Sunday. Queens (17-15, 7-5), which is in fifth place, relies almost totally on two pitchers, ace Autumn Courtney and Abby Craver. In ASUN games only, Queens has struck out the most batters and allowed the fewest hits and runs. In 12 league games, they've allowed only 16 runs.
—Emma Jones stole a base, giving her 24 for the season in 24 attempts. The 24 stolen bases tied JSU's Division I school record, which was set by all-Ohio Valley Conference second baseman Anna Chisolm in 2017.
—Freshman Linley Tubbs, who hits fourth in the order as the designated player, missed Tuesday's game with a sore knee after suffering an injury in Monday's practice. McGinnis said she is hopeful Tubbs will be able to play this weekend.
—Brown on the series with Queens after losing two of three last weekend at Stetson: "The series is a big opportunity for us. Coming off last weekend, we definitely feel this is a big opportunity to take steps forward and prove that we haven't lost it. We see this as an opportunity to put ourselves in a better position in conference. There are three wins on the table, and we plan on making the most of our opportunity. We feel confident."
—McGinnis on leaving nine runners on base: "Overall, I thought we hit the ball good. We had some opportunities. We're getting them on, but we've got to come up with the big hit."
—The Saturday doubleheader against Queens at home is set to start at 1 p.m. The Sunday game is set for 1 p.m., too. The Gamecocks average 397 for home dates, and that leads the ASUN. Martin's Family Clothing has bought out all the tickets for all home games this season, which means all fans can enter for free.
Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.