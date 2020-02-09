JSU softball: Gamecocks fall to 1-2 after loss to Kennesaw State.

Jacksonville State closed out Kennesaw State's Phyllis Rafter Memorial Tournament on Sunday with a 12-0 loss to the host Owls on Sunday afternoon.
The Gamecocks orginally were scheduled to play five games over three days in the event, but a snow storm canceled the Saturday schedule. JSU played three games and posted a 1-2 mark. The Gamecocks lost twice to Kennesaw State and beat Purdue Fort Wayne.
Four to know
--JSU managed five hits against Kennesaw State on Sunday, including two singles from Keeli Bobbitt and one single each from Savannah Sudduth, Maddie Clay and Kayley Warren.
--Hannah Brown (1-1) started and worked one inning in the circle for JSU and allowed four runs. Nicole Rodriguez pitched one-third of an inning and gave up five runs. Macy Bearden closed out the game with 2 2/3 innings, allowing three runs (two earned).
--Bobbitt was 3-for-7 in the tournament, while Jada Terry, Savannah Sudduth and Clay were 2-for-6 each. Alexus Jimmerson was 2-for-7. Kayley Warren was 1-for-2.
--JSU will play again Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the Coastal Carolina Battle at the Beach in Conway, S.C. The Gamecocks will play Delaware State, Coastal Carolina and Northern Illinois once each and College of Charleston twice. It's a reunion of sorts as Hayley Sims, JSU's starting first baseman during 2016-19, is a graduate assistant for Coastal Carolina.