JSU softball: Gamecocks fall in sweep to Georgia State

Jacksonville State stranded a total of 20 runners as the Gamecocks lost a pair of softball games Saturday at Georgia State.
They left nine on base in a 5-3 loss in the first game and 11 in an 8-3 defeat in the nightcap. Oddly enough, Georgia State led six on base, including none in the second game.
Megan Fortner and Karsen Mosley paced the JSU offense. Fortner was 3-for-4 with three doubles and two RBIs in the doubleheader, while Mosley was 3-for-7 with a double and a stolen base.
JSU (6-6) will play again Sunday in Atlanta against Georgia Tech at noon and 2:30 p.m.
Five to know
—Savannah Sudduth was 2-for-3 in the opener with a triple. She didn't play in the second game.
—Sidney Wagnon was 1-for-5 with a walk, a sacrifice hit and a stolen base. She threw out a runner at home from left field.
—Abbi Perkins was 1-for-6 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base. As the catcher, she threw out a runner at second base.
—Brantley Bonds was 2-for-7 with an RBI. Hannah Buffington was 2-for-5 with a stolen base. Chaney Phillips was 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Keeli Bobbitt was 2-for-3.
—Kat Carter (3-3) pitched the first four innings of the opener and allowed five runs. Lexi Androlevich pitched the first two-thirds of an inning in the second game and allowed five runs. Sarah Currie pitched the final two innings of the first game and 5 1/3 innings in the second game and allowed a total of three runs.