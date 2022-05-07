JSU softball: Gamecocks fall in regular-season finale at Central Arkansas

Jacksonville State fell in its final regular-season softball game of the year Saturday afternoon at Central Arkansas 2-1.
JSU (30-22, 13-11 ASUN) finished third in the league's West Division and will open the conference tournament Tuesday at 3 p.m. against an opponent to be determined. This will be a single-elimination play-in game, with the winner advancing to the double-elimination bracket.
Central Arkansas (33-18, 17-7) swept the three-game series from JSU and wrapped up the West Division crown.
In a pitcher's duel, Kat Carter (16-11) worked all six innings for JSU, allowing six hits and one run each in the first and fifth innings.
Jordan Johnson (13-11), who pitched a no-hitter against the Gamecocks on Friday, went 5 2/3 innings and allowed five hits and a run in the third inning. Kayla Beaver got the save by getting the last four outs.
In the sixth inning, the Gamecocks had runners on first and second with two outs when Beaver entered to get the third out. In the seventh, Addie Robinson walked to lead off, and pinch-runner Hannah Buffington moved to second on Savannah Sudduth's bunt. She was stranded there, however.
What to know
—Karsen Mosley was 1-for-3 with an RBI when she drove in Sudduth in the third inning.
—Lindsey Richardson, Brantly Bonds, Camryn McLemore and Keeli Bobbitt each went 1-for-3 with a single.
—Sudduth was 0-for-1 with a walk, a sacrifice hit and a stolen base.
Next up
—JSU will play an ASUN tournament play-in game Tuesday at 3 p.m. in Jacksonville, Fla.