JSU softball: Gamecocks fall in opener on eighth-inning hit

Jacksonville State allowed a run-scoring single in the bottom of the eighth inning and fell 8-7 to Louisiana Monroe in the Gamecocks' softball opener Friday afternoon.
JSU is playing in the ULM Best on the Bayou event. The Gamecocks will face Oklahoma State on Saturday at 11 a.m. and host ULM at 3:30 p.m. JSU will complete the event with a game against Lipscomb on Sunday at 9 a.m.
Against ULM, the Gamecocks rallied from a 5-2 deficit after the first inning to take a 6-5 lead in the top of the sixth on Megan Fortner's solo home run. ULM managed a tying run in the bottom of the sixth before winning it with the bases-loaded, no-out single in the eighth.
Four to know
—Hannah Brown started in the circle but couldn't get an out. Reagan Watkins pitched seven innings in relief, allowing five hits, five walks and two runs (both earned), while striking out eight. She got the loss. Alexus Jimmerson pitched to the final two batters, giving up a walk and the winning hit.
—Karsen Mosley went 4-for-5 with a run scored. Fortner was 2-for-4 with two runs, a walk and the solo home run.
—Watkins went 2-for-3 with a double, and left fielder Jada Terry was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
—The starting lineup had four newcomers: freshman right fielder Shelby Newsome (2-for-5, two RBIs), freshman designated player Lindsey Richardson (1-for-3), junior college transfer shortstop Chaney Phillips (1-for-3, one RBI) and catcher Caroline Lively, who didn't bat but played all eight innings of defense.