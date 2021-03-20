JSU softball: Gamecocks fall in doubleheader at EKU

Struggling Jacksonville State lost both ends of a doubleheader at Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, falling 6-3 in nine innings and 13-4.
The opener ended on Carly Robinson's three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth. That's the eighth time this year JSU (4-13, 3-5 OVC) has lost on the opponent's last at-bat and the fourth time in a conference game.
The Gamecocks still are struggling to get going at the plate, as they had 12 hits and three walks in the two games. Only one hit went for extra bases -- a solo home run by Jada Terry in the second game.
Five to know
—Reagan Watkins started the opening game in the circle for JSU and worked eight innings while allowing three runs and striking out nine. Lexi Androlevich pitched the ninth when EKU pulled off the win.
—In the second game, Nicole Rodriguez (one inning, two earned runs), Alexus Jimmerson (2⅓ innings, seven earned runs) and Hannah Brown (two-thirds of an inning, no runs) pitched.
—Savannah Sudduth went 2-for-3 in each game of the doubleheader and drove in a run. Terry was 2-for-6 with four RBIs.
—Megan Fortner was 2-for-7, Keeli Bobbitt was 1-for-5 with a walk, Lauren Hunt was 1-for-6 with a walk, and Jimmerson was 1-for-6 with a walk. Ellie Largen had one hit in her lone at-bat.
—JSU and EKU (14-6, 6-2) will play again Sunday at noon.