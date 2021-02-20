JSU softball: Gamecocks drop two in UAB tournament to fall to 0-3

Jacksonville State fell twice Saturday in the UAB Green & Gold tournament, including once in the bottom of the last inning.
Southeastern Louisiana scored in the bottom of the seventh to beat JSU 2-1, which was the second time in three games this season the Gamecocks have lost on the opponent's last at-bat. After that game, JSU lost 8-2 to Louisiana-Lafayette.
JSU (0-3) will play a doubleheader at Samford on Sunday at noon.
Four to know
—Megan Fortner finished the day 3-for-6, including a solo home run to account for the lone run against Southeastern Louisiana. She has two homers this season.
—Reagan Watkins doubled against Southeastern Louisiana and singled and drove in a run against Louisiana-Lafayette. Jada Terry singled and had an RBI against Louisiana-Lafayette.
—Lindsey Richardson had a pair of singles for the day, while Savannah Sudduth and Alexus Jimmerson each had a single. Alex Howard had a double.
—Against Southeastern Louisiana, Lexie Androlevich pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed a run, and Hannah Brown worked one inning and gave up a run. Against UL Lafayette, Watkins pitched 6 1/3 innings and gave up five runs (four earned), while Nicole Rodriguez pitched two-thirds of an inning and allowed three runs.