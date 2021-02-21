JSU softball: Gamecocks drop doubleheader at Samford to fall to 0-5

Jacksonville State dropped a softball doubleheader to Samford on Sunday afternoon, falling 5-4 and 5-2.
In both losses, the winning runs came in Samford's last at-bat.
JSU is now 0-5 with four of the losses coming when the winning run came in the opposing team's last at-bat, including three in the bottom of the last inning.
In the opener, JSU went up 3-0 on a three-run homer by Jada Terry, but Samford eventually tied it and sent the game into extra innings. The Gamecocks scored once in the top of the ninth, but Samford got two runs in the bottom half of the inning.
In the second game, JSU led 2-0 after Lauren Hunt delivered an RBI single in the fourth inning, and teammate Megan Fortner followed with an RBI double. Samford followed with a run in the bottom of the fifth and four in the bottom of the sixth. The Gamecocks went three-up, three-down in the top of the seventh.
Four to know
—JSU struggled to hit Sunday, managing four in each of the two games. The Gamecocks played four games this weekend and had nine runs and 20 hits.
—Fortner went 2-for-7 on Sunday with a double an RBI and a hit-by-pitch. Terry was 2-for-8 with the home run.
—Lindsey Richardson was 2-for-7 on Sunday, and Shelby Newsome was 1-for-5 with two runs and an RBI. She reached base twice after getting hit by a pitch.
—Lexie Androlevich started the second game and shined through four innings, not giving up a run. Androlevich worked 5 2/3 innings, allowing five runs (four earned).
--The Gamecocks will play a three-game series at home this coming week against Southern Mississippi. A single game is set for Friday at 6, followed by a doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m.