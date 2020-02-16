JSU softball: Gamecocks close out road trip by scoring 20 in a victory

Jacksonville State closed out the Coastal Carolina Battle at the Beach on Sunday with a 20-9 win over College of Charleston.
The game ended after six innings because of the eight-run mercy rule. College of Charleston had beaten JSU on Saturday 13-6.
The Gamecocks played five games over three days, scoring 57 runs and pounding out 69 hits. However, JSU struggled to set down other teams and finished the event with two wins and three losses.
In Sunday's win, Karsen Mosley was 2-for-4 with three runs and six RBIs. She slugged a grand slam in the sixth inning. For the event, she went 8-for-20 with a double, two homers and 12 RBIs.
JSU (3-5) will play again in the Mardi Gras Mambo in Youngsville, La. The Gamecocks will play five games Friday through Sunday.
Four to know
—Senior catcher Ryann Luna was 2-for-4 with four RBIs. She cracked a three-run homer in the seventh. That's the second of her college career and first in two years.
—Megan Fortner was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. For the Battle at the Beach, she was 8-for-18 with two home runs and 13 RBIs.
—Center fielder Jada Terry went 3-for-5 with an RBI. Keeli Bobbitt was 2-for-3 with three runs, a double and an RBI. Alexus Jimmerson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Maddie Clay was 0-for-2 but scored three times and drove in two runs. She walked twice and was hit by a pitch.
—Reagan Watkins (2-0) started and went 3 1/3 innings, while Lexi Androlevich relieved and worked the final 2 2/3 innings. This was the fourth time in the event that Androlevich came out of the bullpen. She pitched eight innings, allowed 10 hits, struck out eight and gave up five runs (all unearned).