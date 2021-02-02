You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU softball: Gamecocks cancel Fan Day because of pandemic

2020 JSU Softball Fan Day

JSU head softball coach Jana McGinnis helps Jaiden Jimmerson ride the new bike that he won during the 2020 JSU Softball Fan Day. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

One of the Jacksonville State softball team's most popular events won't happen this year.

The school has announced that its annual softball Fan Day won't be held "out of an abundance of caution" in the COVID-19 pandemic era.

The event typically draws about 1,500 fans, even though it is held the first day of February, which usually also is Super Bowl Sunday.

JSU gives out T-shirts and posters, and fans get to participate in games and activities with the players, and at the end, the players sign autographs.

The Gamecocks will open their season Feb. 12-13 in The Best On The Bayou Tournament in Monroe, La. JSU will face preseason No. 16 Arkansas and host Louisiana Monroe on Feb. 12 before playing No. 10 Oklahoma State and ULM on Feb. 12.

The first home games will be Feb. 26-27 when the Gamecocks host Southern Mississippi for a three-game series.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...