JSU softball: Gamecocks cancel Fan Day because of pandemic

One of the Jacksonville State softball team's most popular events won't happen this year.
The school has announced that its annual softball Fan Day won't be held "out of an abundance of caution" in the COVID-19 pandemic era.
The event typically draws about 1,500 fans, even though it is held the first day of February, which usually also is Super Bowl Sunday.
JSU gives out T-shirts and posters, and fans get to participate in games and activities with the players, and at the end, the players sign autographs.
The Gamecocks will open their season Feb. 12-13 in The Best On The Bayou Tournament in Monroe, La. JSU will face preseason No. 16 Arkansas and host Louisiana Monroe on Feb. 12 before playing No. 10 Oklahoma State and ULM on Feb. 12.
The first home games will be Feb. 26-27 when the Gamecocks host Southern Mississippi for a three-game series.