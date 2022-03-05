JSU softball: Gamecocks beat Alcorn State, fall to MSU in bottom of seventh

Jacksonville State split a pair of games Saturday in Starkville, Miss., in the Mississippi State Invitational.
JSU beat Alcorn State 13-1 and nearly knocked off Mississippi State before falling 3-2 on a game-winning solo homer in the bottom of the seventh.
The Gamecocks (9-8) trailed 2-1 before Karsen Mosley's double gave JSU runners on second and third in the top of the seventh. An MSU error on a ball Keeli Bobbitt hit drove home Lauren Hunt with two outs. The next batter, Savannah Sudduth, drove a ball to the wall that the MSU center fielder tracked down for the third out.
In the bottom half of the inning, Paige Cook led off and drove the first pitch she saw from Kat Carter over the left-center field fence to end the game.
JSU will play Furman at 10 a.m. Sunday in its final game of the Invitational
Seven to know
—Sudduth was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a stolen base against Alcorn State. Against MSU, she had a walk.
—Mosley had a single against Alcorn State and the double against MSU.
—Megan Fortner singled and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly against Alcorn State, and she added an RBI double against MSU.
—Addie Robinson, Lindsey Richardson and Camryn McLemore each homered against Alcorn State. McLemore was 3-for-3 in that game.
—Holley Stewart was 2-3 with two doubles and an RBI against Alcorn State.
—Carter (4-4) worked six innings against MSU with five hits, three runs (all earned), one walk and two strikeouts. Two of her losses have come against SEC schools.
—Sarah Currie (3-1) got the win against Alcorn State as she worked five innings, struck out four and allowed one run (earned), four hits and a walk.