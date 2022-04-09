JSU softball: Gamecocks' bats pound Eastern Kentucky early and often in two-game sweep

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State found its winning formula for a Saturday doubleheader in a Tuesday team meeting.
Assistant coach Julie Boland led the meeting, and it addressed the Gamecocks' troubles swinging the bat. They entered this weekend's three-game series against Eastern Kentucky ranked ninth in the ASUN out of 12 teams in batting average, 11th in scoring and last in home runs.
"They're facing a lot of teams we haven't faced before, and instead of going up there and being aggressive, we've been laying back and waiting," said head coach Jana McGinnis, whose team was a longtime Ohio Valley Conference power before shifting to the ASUN Conference this year.
"On Tuesday, we talked about being more aggressive. Coach Julie talked about simplifying their approach. I think it worked."
For a day at least, there's no doubt it did. JSU beat Eastern Kentucky twice Saturday 6-0 and 7-0. Of the 13 runs JSU scored, three came in the first inning of the first game and seven came in the opening inning of the second contest. JSU pounded out a combined 18 hits, and 10 different players had at least one hit.
The outpouring of runs helped JSU (22-15, 6-5 ASUN) remain tied for first place in the ASUN West Division with North Alabama and Central Arkansas. The third game of JSU's series against struggling EKU (7-27, 3-8) will be Sunday at 1 p.m.
"We just wanted to come in and attack the ball, and of course, jump on them early. We're going to keep working and keep attacking them," said center fielder Keeli Bobbitt, a fifth-year senior who went 2-for-3 in the second game.
In the opener, JSU already had all the runs it would need after sending three batters to the plate. Sidney Wagnon led off and reached on an error. Karsen Mosley followed with a double, and Megan Fortner singled them both home.
In the second game, JSU sent 11 batters to the plate in its seven-run first inning. Four of the seven runs came with two outs, as Wagnon and Bobbitt each singled home a run, and Savannah Sudduth singled to right field to bring home two runs.
It helped the Gamecocks that freshman pitchers Kat Carter and Sarah Currie locked down the EKU bats. Carter (11-8) pitched a three-hitter in the opener for her fifth shutout of the year. Currie (9-4) did even better in the second game, pitching a one-hitter while allowing only a fourth-inning triple."
"They dominated in the circle," Bobbitt said. "They were just bringing it all day long."
What to know
—Lindsey Richardson was the hitting star by going 4-for-6, with two hits in each game. She drove in two runs.
—Karsen Mosley was 3-for-7 for the day with two doubles.
—Camryn McLemore was 2-for-6 with a double and two RBIs.
—Sidney Wagnon was 2-for-6 with two RBIs.
—EKU won the Ohio Valley Conference tournament last year at Choccolocco Park in Oxford but is having its issues, despite returning five full-time starters and four part-time starters. OVC tournament MVP Samantha Reynoso pitched the first game Saturday, allowing eight hits and five earned runs and dropping to 2-12.
Who said
—Bobbitt on Carter and Currie: "They have a calm head about them. You wouldn't know if they were doing great or doing bad. They just stay calm and bring it every single day."
Next up
—After hosting Eastern Kentucky on Sunday at 1 p.m., JSU will be off until playing three games at Lipscomb next weekend.